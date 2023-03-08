Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition $679 $1300 Save $621 Samsung's best robot vacuum offers all the bells and whistles you'll ever need. $679 at Samsung

Vacuuming is just one of those things that can get overlooked from time to time when you're dealing with so much other stuff. Sometimes, it can be a challenge to get it done once or twice a week, especially if you're living in a house that's got a lot of square footage. Luckily, robot vacuums have been a thing for quite some time now, and while they're pretty good at what they do, and over time, they've become more and more capable, not only vacuuming every corner of our homes and offices, but also mopping, and some even emptying out their own bins.

Now, if you've been looking to get yourself a reliable vacuuming robot for some time, you won't want to miss this deal on the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition. It's the best model that Samsung offers and best of all, it's on sale, discounted a whopping $621 off for a limited time. Now, this vacuum robot features most things you'd expect, but what puts it head and shoulders above the rest is its AI object recognition software, allowing to safely and efficiently vacuum a room.

Furthermore, it also features Clean Station, allowing the vacuum to dock to its charging station and empty out its contents without any human interaction. While the docking station features a filtration system that traps 99.9 percent of micro dust, so does the vacuum itself, making use of a thorough five level filtration system that allows it to release clean air back in to the environment when it's done vacuuming.

In addition to the features above, the model also has an intelligent suction system that will allow it to automatically adjust its power based on what kind of surfaces its traveling on. Of course, you'll get to control the vacuum using an app, setting perimeters, and safe zones, while also remotely monitoring its cleaning patterns. If it manages to miss a spot, you can command it go back and redo the area to get every clean just the way you like it.

If you're in large space, you won't have to worry with the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition, as it can vacuum up to 90 minutes on a single charge. If all of these features sound appealing, you can now purchase the vacuum directly from Samsung. Just make sure to pick it up as soon as possible, because this sale won't last long.