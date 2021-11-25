Want to watch TV outdoors? Samsung’s 65″ The Terrace 4K QLED TV with IP55 rating is available for $8,000 this Black Friday

Black Friday sales are already here on Thanksgiving, and you can get some great deals on TVs too. For most people, watching TV is an indoor activity, done within the comfort of the living room or bedroom. But what if you wanted to watch TV when you are in your jacuzzi? What if you wanted to watch football when seated on your patio and cracking open a cold one with your friends? If you have the money, Samsung has it’s insane The Terrace TV to offer you, now at a discounted price of $8,000.

Samsung The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor 4K QLED TV The Terrace from Samsung is a lineup of QLED TVs built specifically for being placed outdoors. With insane brightness levels and IP55 rating, you can now watch TV even when you are in the pool or the courtyard. View at Samsung

Samsung’s The Terrace lineup of TVs are insane. The most obvious part that stands out is their price, but if you look at it, it’s not that outrageous. What you get for the heavy price tag is a product that very few TV OEMs can provide, leave alone at this quality level and familiarity. The Terrace in its 65″ size is a 4K QLED TV that sounds ordinary so far, but then you add in the direct sun protection technology, an anti-glare TV screen, and an IP55 weather-resistance rating, and the price tag starts making sense. The TV has an insane 1,500+ nit brightness levels on its Full Sun variant, and 2,000+ nit brightness on its Partial Sun variant. This is the first TV in the industry to be officially verified for outdoor visibility performance. Even the TV remote is IP56 rated.

And of course, you also get all the hallmarks of the excellent Samsung TV experience, including impeccable picture quality, smart features powered by Samsung’s Tizen OS, HDR10+ support, and more. There’s support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Samsung SmartThings platform, as well as support for Bixby, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Note that Samsung still advises that the TV not be exposed to direct sunlight.

The Terrace is designed for placement and use in outdoor shaded environments. The TV can be partially exposed to ambient or non-direct sunlight, but direct sunlight should be avoided.

But if there ever was a TV perfect to be placed next to the pool, this is it.