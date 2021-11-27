Get a huge 70-inch 4K LED TV from Samsung for just $599 with this Cyber Monday Deal

Samsung makes some of the best TVs in the business. Their display tech is superior which results in great quality panels, something that’s also prevalent in the smartphone world. If you’re looking to purchase a new TV, you should consider getting one from Samsung if you’re looking for one that’s reliable. While we have a collection of the best TV and home audio deals for Cyber Monday, this particular deal from Samsung caught our attention. The Samsung 70-inch 4K Crystal Smart TV is on sale with savings of up to $150 making it an excellent value-for-money TV for under $600. If you’re looking for a large TV, this is one of the best deals you can find.

Samsung 70-inch 4K Crystal TV This 70-inch TV from Samsung is huge so if you're looking for a large screen TV that offers great picture quality and doesn't break the bank, you should definitely consider getting this one. View at Best Buy

The Samsung 70-inch Class TU6985 4K Crustal UHD Smart Tizen TV generally retails for $749 but is now available for $599 during Best Buy’s Cyber Monday sales. While it’s not an OLED panel with exceptional colors and contrast, it’s got a nice 70-inch LED panel with a 4K resolution. Since it’s Samsung’s TV, it runs on their proprietary Tizen OS which has all the apps and services you would generally need.

This particular TV also has extremely narrow bezels along the sides which improves the look of the TV considerably. When mounted 0n a wall, this TV would provide an immersive experience while watching any type of content. Given the huge size, you can easily use this TV in a large living room. TVs with a large display panel as this are generally on the expensive side by thanks to the Cyber Monday deals, you can pick up the 70-inch Crystal TV for the price of a 55-inch TV in this segment. Unless you’re specifically looking for a QLED or an OLED panel, this TV should satisfy most people’s needs.

For a price of $599, this 70-inch TV from Samsung is highly recommended. You can also check out our best Cyber Monday smartphone and accessory deals along with the best PC and gaming deals if you’re interested in those categories.