You really can't go wrong if you're shopping for a TV. You don't always need to go for the best TV on the market, as brands like Samsung offer so many other great options at relatively affordable prices. For the most part, if you have a budget, there's a good chance that Samsung offers something that will meet it. Now, where things tend to get interesting is when you have limited time deals, where companies will slash pricing on some of its hottest items, giving you the best of both worlds — a great price, and a fantastic TV with all the bells and whistles. With that said, Samsung's dropping the price on its 75-inch Q70A QLED TV, knocking $800 off with its latest flash deal. The TV is normally priced at $2,300, but can be had for $1,500 for a limited time.

If you're not familiar with Samsung's Q70A QLED series TVs, first and foremost, you're going to get a beautiful picture thanks to the TV's unique features like its QLED, a Dual LED setup providing better back lighting, Quantum Dot, and its Quantum Processer 4K. As you might expect, you're going to get smooth video with its 120Hz refresh rate and tear free gaming with support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro. In addition, the TV has the ability to change its aspect ratio, showing you more of the scene when necessary. You're also going to get wonderful viewing angles, which means any seat in the house in going to a great one. While the visuals are going to be a big part of the experience, the audio is also important, and the Q70A series offers an impressive and immersive sound experience thanks to its Object Tracking Sound Lite technology.

As this is a Samsung TV, you're going to get extra perks like access to Samsung's TV Plus service that offers live TV and 150 channels. Furthermore, for gamers, you get the added benefit of connecting to some of the most popular game streaming services, giving you instant access to games without having a console or PC connected. Lastly, you'll save time with Samsung's Smart Hub, as it curates all the best content you'll want to see, from all the services you utilize. In a nutshell, this is a great TV with lots of features and most importantly, great picture quality and sound. So if this all sounds good, you might want to pick it up while it's on sale, priced at $1,500 for a limited time.