Samsung's knocking $800 off a 75-inch QLED TV, bringing it down to one of its lowest prices yet. Get it while you can, it's only for a limited time.

Samsung QN90B Neo QLED TV $2400 $3200 Save $800 Samsung's 75-inch Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is on sale for a limited time, knocking $800 off its retail price. $2400 at Samsung

We've seen plenty of sales over the past few weeks on some of the best TVs available, and now, Samsung is throwing its hat into the ring to offer a special discount on one of its finest TVs, the 75-inch model of the QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV. The TV normally costs $3,199.99 but is being reduced for a limited time during a flash deal to just $2,399.99. If this discount wasn't enough, the company is also throwing in a free Xbox control and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on the house.

Despite being a large TV coming in at 75 inches, the design is sleek and slim. It can produce amazing images thanks to its Quantum Matrix Technology which features a large grid of ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs that are tuned to provide exceptional colors and contrast. Furthermore, the TV is powered by a Neo Quantum Processor 4K that can intelligently upscale content to 4K.

It also has a feature that can optimize the TV for gaming, enabling low latency while retaining great colors called FreeSync Premium Pro. The TV also has a highly anti-reflective screen surface making it viewable in most conditions. If you want to take the screen image further, the TV has a calibration mode that can be accessed through an app on your smartphone that will allow you to fine-tune the colors to their peak in a matter of minutes.

Along with great picture quality, you also get amazing and immersive audio thanks to the TV's dual speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Plus. In addition to the above, the QN90B has excellent software, with Samsung's Smart Hub, you can consolidate all your streaming services into one area, making it easy to find what you are looking for.

With the addition of Gaming Hub, users can now take advantage of game streaming services like Amazon Luna, Nvidia GeForce Now, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and more. Samsung TV Plus will also offer access to free live TV, with over 150 channels, without a cable or satellite connection. Not to mention there is also support for apps, which means future expandability. As mentioned before, the TV is on sale for a limited time, knocking $800 off its retail price. Make sure you add it to your cart and check out to get your full discount.