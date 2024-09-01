Lowest price ever Samsung Class OLED S90D smart TV $2500 $3698 Save $1198 A large 77-inch OLED TV with impressive visuals and great audio. This is the perfect TV if you're trying to bring the theater experience home. Right now, you can score a fantastic discount that knocks nearly $1,200 off. $2500 at Amazon

There are lots of great TVs out there, but if you're looking to get the best picture quality, going with a model that uses an OLED panel is going to be an absolute must. Not only are you going to get colors that pop, but you're also going to get excellent black levels that go pretty much unmatched.

In addition to the above, smart features are also going to be a big part of the experience, because if you can't access your favorite streaming shows and movies, what's the point of having a great TV, right? With that said, this Samsung model has all the perks you'd ever want, and the price is just right, coming in with a nearly $1,200 discount from Amazon that drops it to its lowest price ever.

What's great about Samsung's 77-inch S90D OLED TV?

Source: Samsung

Samsung makes some of the best display panels that you'll find on the market today. So it goes without saying that its TVs also look great as well, especially when you're looking at some of its OLED models. The S90D series TVs deliver fantastic colors and excellent black levels with Pantone-validated color and support for HDR+.

Furthermore, this TV is also a capable performer as well, providing up to a 144Hz refresh rate that's great for fast moving broadcasts or video games. The TV also has some unique features as well, like its Real Depth Enhancer that can provide a visual experience that mimics what you see in real life. In addition, you get 4K AI upscaling which can make even your old movies and TV shows look good.

Audio is also going to be on point here with support for Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite, which will allow you to hear things from all directions to provide a truly immersive experience. And with Samsung's Tizen OS, you'll get a fluid menu system with easy access to all the best streaming apps, along with game streaming via the brand's Gaming Hub.

You really can't go wrong with this TV as it provides one of the best visual and audio experiences that you'll find on a TV. Just make sure you get it while you can, because at this price, the deal won't last long.