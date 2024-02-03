Samsung - 77” Class S89C OLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV $1800 $3600 Save $1800 If you're looking for an OLED TV that can really fill a room, this Samsung 77-inch TV is going to be it. You're going to get beautiful and vibrant colors, excellent black levels, and robust and immersive sound with support for Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite. $1800 at Best Buy

If you've been looking for a TV that's going to bring the theater experience to your living room, this 77-inch Samsung TV is going to be it. The Samsung S89C is a fantastic OLED TV with beautiful and vibrant colors, impressive black levels, and excellent and immersive sound. Best of all, for a limited time, you can score this TV for 50% off, dropping the price down to just $1799.99.

What's great about this Samsung 77-inch TV?

Samsung is known for making some of the best TVs in the world, and its S89C series brings a lot to the table when it comes to quality, performance and features. This TV takes things to another level, delivering colors that are punchy with impressive black levels. Unlike traditional OLED TVs that struggle in brighter locations like a living room, this model utilizes Samsung's Quantum Dot OLED technology, which produces a brighter image.

Furthermore, the TV also has an anti-glare coating on the screen that will help in brighter conditions, and it also has superb viewing angles, making any seat in the house the best one. You can expect sharp images thanks to the TV's 4K resolution, and even older TV shows and movies will look good because of Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor that can upscale lower resolution content. As mentioned before, you're also getting great sound with this TV thanks to support for Dolby Atmos and Samsung's Object Tracking Sound Lite technology.

Those that are into gaming will be happy to know that this TV features Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, with refresh rates as high as 120Hz. The TV can even take things a step further with Game Motion Plus, which can crank the refresh rate up to 144Hz when a compatible computer is connected. Samsung's Gaming Hub also provides access to all the latest games with seamless connectivity to popular game streaming services like Amazon Luna, Nvidia GeForce Now, and others.

Why buy this Samsung 77-inch TV?

As you can see, there are a lot of great reasons to buy this TV. The Samsung S89C delivers when it comes to image quality thanks to its Quantom Dot technology, and you get immersive sound with support for Dolby Atmos. Furthermore, you're getting that massive discount that takes $1800 off, which is 50% from the original retail price. If you're a Best Buy credit card holder, you can make the purchase a little easier on the wallet by taking advantage of 24-month no-interest financing.

In addition, Best Buy also offers up to five years of additional coverage just in case the one-year manufacturer's warranty isn't enough. With that said, if you've been looking for a large TV, and need something that's really going to "wow" your senses, this TV is going to be for you. Just make sure to pick it up while you can because, at this price, this deal won't last long.