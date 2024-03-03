Samsung - 77” Class S89C OLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV $1800 $2300 Save $500 If you've been on the lookout for a large TV with impressive colors, then this Samsung OLED is going to be right up your alley. For a limited time, you can score $500 off, dropping it down to its lowest price yet. $1800 at Best Buy

It's a great time to buy a TV in 2024, with plenty of different options coming in at all kinds of prices. Whether you're looking to scoop something cheap like this 55-inch smart TV for $250, or are trying to go big with this Samsung 77-inch, you're going to be able to find some great prices thanks to these incredible deals. For a limited time, this Samsung 77-inch S89C OLED TV is down to its lowest price, with a discount that drops it to $1,799.99.

What's great about Samsung's S89C OLED TV?

If you're looking for one of the ultimate TV experiences, then this OLED TV from Samsung is not going to disappoint. In addition to its massive size that comes in at 77 inches, you're also getting amazing and vibrant colors, coupled with fantastic contrast with deep black levels. While 4K content is always going to stand out on this TV, its Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling can also bring older TV shows and movies into 2024 with enhanced clarity and improved sound, allowing you to enjoy classic favorites like never before.

When it comes to other specifications of the TV, this model offers a native refresh rate of 120Hz, and can even reach above those levels with its Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro technology that can bump refresh rates as high as 144Hz when connected to a compatible device. Furthermore, you get enhanced audio with support from Dolby Atmos, creating lush sounds and an impressive immersive environment with Samsung's Object Tracking Sound Lite.

In addition to great hardware, the TV is also powered by great software, with Tizen OS providing a smooth menu system and easy access to video streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and many others. You can even get into some serious gaming without a proper console with the brand's Gaming Hub service that provides streaming access to some of the best AAA titles you'll find on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

You won't be left disappointed with this TV, and while it used to cost quite a bit, with its retail price coming in at $2,299.99, it can now be had for substantially less with a discounted price of $1,799.99 for a limited time. Of course, this price isn't cheap by any means, but if you're in the market for a superb TV that's going to really fill up a room, then this model is going to be for you. Just make sure to pick up some new HDMI cables while you're at it to maximize the experience.