SAMSUNG CU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV $900 $1300 Save $400 A fantastic 4K TV with great colors and contrast. The CU7000 series provides excellent smart features with easy access to popular streaming services for TV shows, movies, and even games. Right now, this TV is $400 off for a limited time, making it an absolute steal if you're looking for a large TV at an affordable price. $900 at Best Buy

This massive 85-inch Samsung TV is now down to its lowest price ever. The TV is being discounted by $400, dropping the price to just $900 for a limited time. If that wasn't enough, as a Best Buy cardholder, you can score 24 month financing on this TV which makes it a lot easier to pay for and now that the holiday season is in effect, the retailer is offering extended return periods until January 13. So if you've been thinking about getting yourself a new TV, this is going to be the perfect time to do so.

What's great about the Samsung CU7000 TV series?

This TV doesn't have the most robust feature set, but it has just enough to make it enticing. The TV comes with a 4K panel with support for PurColor and Mega Contrast that allows it to provide vibrant colors and great contrast no matter what kind of content you're watching.

In addition, the TV has Crystal Processor with 4K upscaling that will make any content and make it look good. In addition to great picture, you're also going to get great audio with Object Tracking Sound Lite, and it's 3D surround sound effects. Of course, if you want to take things further, you can always pair this TV with a Samsung soundbar and get seamless audio thanks to Q-Symphony technology.

As mentioned before, you get access to all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, along with game streaming services thanks to Samsung's Gaming Hub. You really can't go wrong with this TV and its massive size, especially now that it's being discounted by $400. So be sure to grab it while you can or if you're looking for something more, check out some of the best TVs out right now.