If you've been looking for a large smart TV that packs a ton of features, this 85-inch from Samsung is now $2,300 off for a limited time.

Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 85-Inch $2700 $5000 Save $2300 A premier 4K TV featuring some of the best technology that Samsung offers. $2700 at Samsung

There are a lot of great TV options in 2023. The best thing about having so many choices is that you can find something to match every budget. If you're looking for a top-end model, it's usually quite expensive, but if you get lucky, you can find them at a great discount, sometimes priced thousands below retail. Luckily, this week, we're seeing a massive discount on Samsung's 85-inch QN90B series TVs, with this particular deal that knocks $2,300 off its retail price for a limited time.

When it comes to the details, Samsung's QN90B series relies on Quantum Matrix Technology which is backed by extremely precise Quantum Mini LEDs that provide amazing colors and great contrast across the whole display. In addition, the TV relies on Samsung's Neo Quantum Processor 4K bringing your content to life, optimizing colors and resolution, upscaling content to 4K. Furthermore, you can expect the best viewing experience thanks to its anti reflection surface on the screen, giving the best viewing experience no matter where you're sitting. Perhaps the best part is that the TV has a built-in calibration mode, giving you professional quality calibrations in minutes, optimizing the display for peak performance.

Along with excellent image quality, you can also expect great sound thanks to support for Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+. If you every decide to upgrade the experience with a Samsung soundbar, the integration with the TV will be seamless, providing optimal sound with its Q-Symphony technology. While movies and TV shows will be big part of the viewing experience, those that are interested in gaming will be happy to know that the TV offers support for FreeSync Premium Pro, providing a low latency and jitter free experience that also reduces graphical tearing. Furthermore, Samsung's Gaming Hub will give consumers access to the latest and greatest game streaming services like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Amazon Luna, Nvidia GeForce Now, and more.

Samsung's Smart Hub will bring together all of your content in one place, making it easy to find what you're looking for. Also, those that don't want to rely on cable or satellite providers for content will have access to over a hundred TV channels with Samsung TV Plus. For the most part, this is an excellent TV, especially at its current price of just $2,700.