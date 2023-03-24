Samsung Neo QN900B 85-inch 8L QLED TV $4800 $8500 Save $3700 A gorgeous 8K smart TV with all the bells and whistles you'll ever need. $4800 at Samsung

There are a lot of great TVs out there, with some of the best TVs being made by Samsung. But if you're looking for the absolute pinnacle of what the company has to offer, look no further than its QN900B series Neo QLED 8K smart TVs, offering a whopping 85 inches of screen real estate. Although this TV normally costs $8,500, the company is now offering a limited time discount, dropping the retail price by $3,700. If you've been looking to get yourself something unique for your home or office, this TV is going to be it.

This TV offers 8K resolution, in a slim and sleek package, that looks great, no matter what room you put it in. The display features Quantum Matrix Pro technology made up with mini LEDs, providing the best picture quality, with excellent colors and contrast. The contrast is further enhanced thanks to Samsung's Quantum HDR 64X technology. In addition, the TV utilizes its Neural Quantum Processor 8K to provide excellent upscaling, bringing any content up to 8K.

Best of all, no matter where you're sitting, it's going to be the best seat in the house, with the TV's anti-glare display and incredible viewing angles. Gamers will also find the QN900B series great for playing all types of games, with the TV's support for 120Hz refresh rate for consoles, and 144Hz refresh rate for PCs. In addition to all of the above, the TV is also capable of producing immersive and robust audio with its Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Pro technology. You'll be able to hear sounds coming from all angles, without the need for any external speakers or additional woofers connected.

In addition to all its hardware and enhancements, Samsung's software really shines with its Smart Hub, creating a common space where all your favorite shows can reside. The company's Gaming Hub also provides added gaming bonuses with access to popular game streaming services like Amazon Luna, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and others. You can also seamlessly connect smartphones to the TV, making it easy to share content and also utilize your handset as a remote. If all of this sounds amazing, be sure to make your purchase while the discount's still live.