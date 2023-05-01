Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 85-Inch $2600 $5000 Save $2400 The Samsung QN90B has fantastic colors and contrast, along with impressive audio features. For a limited time, the price is being lowered to $2600, making it a great time to buy. $2600 at Samsung $2600 at Best Buy

What better way to bring the movie experience home than having your own massive 85-inch television. Beyond its gargantuan size, you're also going to get phenomenal colors paired with excellent contrast, and access to a wide variety of smart features. If you're an audio buff, you'll also be excited that this TV can kick out some great sound with support for Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+. For a limited time, you can pick up this model and get a hefty discount, knocking $2,400 off its MSRP.

What's great about the QN90B Neo QLED TV?

The Samsung QN90B Neo QLED TV not only looks sleek and stylish, but also has the visual and audio prowess to back up its price tag. It offers incredible picture quality thanks to its huge grid of ultra-precise mini LEDs that are carefully calibrated to provide one of the best visual experiences possible. Not only can you enjoy all your favorite modern entertainment in the highest quality, but you can also revisit some classic movies and TV shows as well, and get great 4K upscaling thanks to the Neo Quantum Processor 4K.

And unlike in theaters, there isn't going to be a bad seat in the house thanks to superb viewing angles and its anti-glare screen, along with immersive audio. You'll get incredible gaming performance with refresh rates up to 120Hz and support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro. Even if you don't have a console, you'll be able to take advantage of some of the best game streaming services available with Samsung's Gaming Hub. Also, if you're someone that's cut the cord, you'll have access to premier video streaming services like Netflix, Max, and Disney+, and will be able to watch for free over 150 channels with Samsung's TV Plus.

Why buy an 85-inch QN90B Neo QLED TV today?

The QN90B Neo QLED TV is an excellent buy no matter what size you purchase, but the 85-inch comes with the most impressive discount, and is currently the largest size that's on sale from this model lineup. The MSRP for the 85-inch model comes in at $5000, and you can now pick it up at Samsung.com or Best Buy for $2600. While there is the option of purchasing it through Amazon, it's currently sold out for direct purchase and is only available through a third party retailer. No matter which retailer you choose, you will get free shipping and all have financing options available.