Samsung's flash deal is knocking $1,300 off the price of one of its best QLED TVs for a limited time.

Samsung's celebrating the holidays with limited-time deals on some of its best products. Today, we're getting an extremely limited deal on one of its best TVs, knocking $1300 off its retail price, which makes this an incredible steal.

The Q80B series of 4K TVs offer some of Samsung's best technology. The TV comes in a variety of different sizes, but the one on sale is a massive 85 inches. Not only is it large, but you're also getting an incredible experience with all the bells and whistles. With Direct Full Array, you're getting amazing colors and contrast thanks to the optimization of the TV's LEDs.

The Quantum Processor with 4K offers upscaling that can make any content look great, and with its Quantum HDR 12x technology, your get treated with the best dynamic range available. Those who want the absolute best regarding picture quality will be happy to know that the TV also offers a custom calibration tool that rivals a professional calibration.

By spending some time, you can calibrate your TV to its peak and won't have to spend any extra for the service. If you're a gamer, Samsung's TV is 120Hz and also offers Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus, which can enhance your gaming experience by minimizing lag. In addition, the TV supports FreeSync Premium Pro, giving you an image that's stutter and tear-free.

While it has some impressive video qualities, the Q80B series also offers exceptional and immersive sound as well. The TV features six channels of audio that surround your room thanks to Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound support. Also, the TV makes it easy to add a more robust sound setup if needed down the line.

When it comes to content, Samsung's Smart Hub will give you easy access to all your favorite streaming and TV content. At the same time, Gaming Hub will allow you to enjoy some of the best game streaming services, like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Nvidia GeForce Now, without any additional equipment. If you want, you can even connect a Bluetooth controller for the full effect.

The 85-inch Q80B is on sale for just a few hours today as part of Samsung's flash deals. The TV will be $1,300 off, bringing it down to $1,999.99. In addition to the great price, Samsung is also throwing in three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free. So get it while you can, because this price won't last long.