This probably doesn't come as a surprise, but Samsung currently makes some of the best TVs on the market. The brand has consistently had its TVs featured on many "best of" lists, and while those models can be quite costly, it does offer some affordable alternatives that won't break the bank or your wallet. Those looking for a massive TV at a great price will want to check out Samsung's 85-inch TU690T Crystal 4K Smart Tizen TV, which is now on sale for a limited time, with a fantastic $500 discount, that brings it down to just $799.99.

What's great about Samsung's 85-inch 4K smart TV?

The first thing that's going to stand out for you is the price. This TV is normally priced at $1299.99 and is now getting a nice discount that brings it down by $500. That means, you can pick up this 85-inch TV for just $799.99 for a limited time. Beyond that, you're looking at a massive screen that spans 85 inches, which is going to look impressive no matter which room it's in.

When it comes to image quality, you're getting a crisp 4K screen which is great for modern content, but the TV's Crystal Processor 4K can also upscale older movies and TV shows to look just as good. The PurColor Crystal Display provides excellent color reproduction and fantastic contrast to bring every image to life. And with support for HDR, colors look even better, with just the right amount of pop when needed.

Another element that makes this TV so good is that it's powered by Samsung's Tizen OS, providing a smooth and seamless navigation system that makes it easier to enjoy all your favorite shows from popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and more. And if you like to share your precious moments on the big screen, this TV supports AirPlay, making it easy to stream content from your support Apple devices.

So, whether you're looking to become immersed in your favorite movies or just enjoy some prime sports games, this TV is going to be able to do it all. And while it can cost quite a bit, coming in with a retail price of $1299.99, it's now far below that, costing just $799.99 for a limited time. So be sure to get it while you still can and don't forget to pick up some new HDMI cables to bolster the experience.