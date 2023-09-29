Samsung 85” Class QE1C QLED 4K TV $1690 $2800 Save $1110 This web-exclusive Samsung QLED TV comes in at 85 inches, providing an immersive viewing experience with vibrant colors and impressive sound. If you love experiencing movies and TV shows, this is the TV for you. Right now, you can take advantage of this great deal that knocks $1110 off the retail price. $1690 at Samsung

There are plenty of great TVs to choose from, with sizes and prices to match every budget. If you're looking to take your home theater experience to another level, this Samsung 85-inch TV is going to be for you. In addition to the TV being massive, you're going to get great colors and contrast thanks to the brand's QLED technology.

Furthermore, while TVs this size typically cost quite a bit, this deal drops $1110 from the price, bringing it down to a more reasonable $1690. So if you've been looking to bring an immersive TV experience into your home, this is the TV you should be considering.

What's great about the Samsung 85-inch Class QE1C QLED 4K TV?

This is a fantastic TV that's sleek in appearance but also packs plenty of power with 4K resolution and Samsung's Quantum Dot technology that provides impressive colors and great contrast. You also get fantastic black levels with Quantum HDR too. The TV also features Quantum Processor Lite with 4K upscaling, bringing your old movies and TV shows into the modern age with crisp images.

While what you see if a big part of the experience, the TV also has some excellent audio capabilities as well with Object Tracking Sound Lite, bringing robust and immersive audio. And if you're looking to upgrade the audio to a new level, you can always add a Samsung sound bar and take advantage of Q-Symphony 3.0, which brings the sounds from all available speakers together for a seamless experience.

Those that are into gaming will be able to get the best possible picture possible with Motion Xcelerator, which provides smooth motion and improved clarity. Those that aren't in possession of a PC or game console can take advantage of Samsung's Gaming Hub service which brings some of the best game streaming services to the TV without the need of additional hardware.

If you're looking to get the most immersive experience possible, this Samsung TV is going to be the right choice. Best of all, you're going to get a fantastic deal right now that knocks $1110 off the retail price so grab it while you can.