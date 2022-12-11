If you've been looking to go big, Samsung's 86-inch 4K Smart TV should be right up your alley. Best of all, it's on sale, being discounted by $400.

When it comes to TVs, there are so many great TV options out there that sometimes it can make your head spin. While it can get confusing and a bit overwhelming, the plus side is that there are options to fit every budget without having to sacrifice quality. Samsung's TU9010 Smart TV is a perfect example of this, offering plenty of features, excellent picture quality, at a price that is frankly quite impressive.

For a limited time, Samsung is discounting its 86-inch TV, knocking hundreds off its retail price, bringing it down to $1,299.99. If you've been looking for a colossal size TV, this might be a great option for you. The Samsung TU9010 Smart TV is easy on the eyes, with its beautiful and sleek design. Its presence is accented by its minimal bezels, with three out of the four sides having razer thin borders.

The unit offers stunning images in 4K with support for HDR10, and offers excellent colors and contrast thanks to its Supreme UHD Dimming technology. It can also upscale lower resolution feeds into beautiful 4K thanks to its Crystal Processor 4K. The TV supports a variety of different voice assistants like Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung's Bixby. That means you can control the TV using your voice, or if you want you can just use the remote, which can be equally convenient.

For gamers, this TV offers Real Game Enhancer Plus, which will make darker areas a bit brighter and support for AMD's FreeSync will reduce stuttering and tearing. The unit also features a Universal Guide and Smart Hub that will be a centralized location for all your content, making it easy to find something you want to watch. This is an excellent TV, offering plenty of features and its massive size will undoubtedly be breathtaking.