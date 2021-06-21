Samsung’s SSDs are down to some crazy low prices for Prime Day

With Amazon Prime Day 2021 well underway, there are lots of deals to sift through. This one is one you won’t want to miss if you’re struggling for PC storage though. Samsung’s 1TB SSD, the Samsung 870 EVO, is at its lowest price yet, coming in at just $110. If you want to make a quick and easy upgrade for an old PC that you don’t want to quite move from just yet, then this is is the best way to go.

Samsung 870 EVO 1TB The Samsung 870 EVO 1TB is at its lowest price yet, and you won't want to miss out! Buy from Amazon

An SSD is a great upgrade for an old and aging PC, as they’re much, much faster than traditional hard drives. Getting a lot of space is good too, as when SSDs fill up, they become slower. Having a lot of free space means that your SSD will remain fast. They’re also good as additional storage for games and other large applications, as they’ll launch quickly.

If you’re looking to pick up an M.2 instead, they’re pricier but they’re also a lot faster, and Samsung has some of them on sale too! You can pick up a 980 Pro EVO for $99 with 500GB of space, or a 2TB for $329. They’re both at their all-time low prices, and they’re certainly worth taking a look at.

Samsung 980 PRO 500GB The Samsung 980 PRO is an M.2 SSD with super-fast read and write speeds, and 500GB will do for an OS install and a handful of games or heavy applications. Buy from Amazon

Samsung 980 PRO 2TB 500GB too small to work with? Grab a Samsung 980 PRO with 2TB of storage and never have to think about storage speed or space again! Buy from Amazon

There are a lot of reasons to pick up a spare SSD, and it’s not often that one of the best SSDs on the market hits as low as $110 for 1 TB. The Samsung 870 EVO has sequential reads up to 560MB/s, and sequential writes up to 530MB/s, meaning it should handle pretty much everything that you’ll throw at it. It plugs into a standard SATA port on a computer and is powered using the same kind of power used for any other hard drive in your PC. An M.2 drive goes into an M.2 slot in your motherboard, but the Samsung 980 PRO in both 500GB and 2TB should easily net you speeds of 3000 MB/s in read and write.

These sales could go very soon, so make sure to get them before they’re gone!