If you're looking for some of the best SSD options out there, sometimes it can get a bit pricey if you're trying to go for larger sizes. Luckily, brands generally tend to offer alternative drives that are still quite good, but are a little easier on the wallet. That's what we get with Samsung's 870 QVO drives, providing a range of storage options, with some drives going as high as 8TB. For a limited time, Samsung's drives have received some excellent discounts, making it the perfect time to buy if you're looking to upgrade your computer or add some additional storage.

The Samsung 870 QVO drives offer a great balance between price and performance. The 2.5-inch SATA drives come in a variety of sizes ranging from 1TB to 8TB, and offers sequential read speeds up to 560 MB/s and write speeds up to 530 MB/s. In addition, you get excellent reliability with Samsung backing its drive with a 2,880 Terbytes Written (TBW) rating and also offerings a three-year warranty for its drives as well. Also, if you're looking for the largest SSD available, Samsung's 8TB drive is going to be the largest size available in this particular form factor.

While the drives used to have sky-high prices, the most recent discount knocks around 30 percent off from each storage configuration. You can now grab the 1TB model for $85, the 2TB for $140, 4TB for $290, and the 8TB for a whopping $565. For the most part, these are some excellent deals that don't come along all that often. Again, if you've been looking to pick up some extra storage or just upgrade your current PC, now's going to be a great time to buy.