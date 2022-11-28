Samsung is offering up some incredible discounts on its 8K TVs, so if you are in the market, now is the time to buy during Cyber Monday.

Black Friday weekend is coming to a close, and we saw some amazing deals on TVs. But just because the weekend is over, that doesn't mean the deals and discounts have to stop. For Cyber Monday, Samsung is offering many deals, and it's even taking up to $2,000 off some of its 8K TVs. So, if you've been in the market for an 8K TV, this is the perfect time to shop. But remember, these deals are only available for a limited time,

Samsung has two lines of 8K TVs, the QN800B, and QN900B. The latter is the company's top-end line and offers the best of its technologies, all rolled into one TV. Perhaps the first thing that you'll notice about this TV is that there is no bezel, or one so thin that it's hard to make out from a distance. The TV is also incredibly thin, with its ports all tucked away inside a separate media box, making the TV shine all on its own when it is in your living room.

As stated before, you're getting the best technology in this TV, which means Samsung is illuminating the unit with its Quantum Matrix Technology Pro that controls the Quantum Mini LEDs. The orchestra of colors that show on the screen is controlled by Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor 8K, and you get impressive sound thanks to the speakers that are placed in the TV with an immersive experience thanks to support for Dolby Atmos.

As far as price goes, you're looking at $3,299.99 for the 65-inch model, $4,499.99 for the 75-inch model, and $5,499.99 for the 85-inch model. These prices might seem steep, but the top-end model is reduced by $2,000, while the 75-inch is discounted by $1,300, and the 65-inch unit is reduced by $1,500. So, if you're interested, take a look, as the deal will only be around for a limited time. If you happen to see different prices, that means the promotion expired or the product is out of stock.