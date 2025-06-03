Samsung 9100 Pro SSD $240 $300 Save $60 This is the best Samsung M.2 SSD that you can buy, delivering impressive speeds at a great price. Grab the 2TB model for just $240 for a limited time.

We saw this same SSD get a rare price drop to $280 about a month ago, and now we're getting an even bigger discount as Amazon knocks it down to its lowest price yet at just $240. This is the best price we've seen so far on this Gen5 M.2 SSD, which is perfect for that desktop or laptop that you've been looking to upgrade.

What's great about this Samsung 9100 Pro M.2 SSD?

Gen5 SSDs are really the way to go if you're looking to get the best performance for your system. Of course, they're quite a bit more than Gen4 drives, but you'll be getting something that won't require an upgrade for quite some time.

When it comes to performance, the 9100 Pro delivers blazing-fast numbers with sequential read speeds that can reach up to 14,800MB/s, and sequential write speeds that max out at 13,400MB/s.

As you can see, these numbers are far beyond what the best Gen4 SSDs can deliver. Plus, Samsung's SSDs are tuned to provide the best performance over extended periods as well, with fantastic thermal management that will keep the drives running stronger for longer.

Of course, if you don't have a Gen5 device, but still want to buy this SSD, it will still work on Gen4 devices. You just won't get the top-end performance. With that said, the $60 discount is one of the biggest discounts we've seen, so get it while you can before it's gone.