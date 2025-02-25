Summary Samsung revealed the 9100 Pro series, providing significantly faster speeds than its predecessor.

9100 Pro SSDs include a heatsink variant for thermal cooling during data transfers.

Prices for 9110 Pro models range from $199.99 to $549.99, set to release in March.

Samsung has been doing great with its SSD range, but after it announced the 990 Pro, it made us wonder where they'd take the number branding for the next model. Well, the wait is now over, as Samsung has revealed the 9100 Pro series, and if the press release is to be believed, it's going to be a killer.

Samsung reveals the 9100 Pro series that's "up to twice" the speeds of its predecessor

As announced on the Samsung Newsroom, the 9100 Pro continues the legacy that the 990 Pro left behind. Right out of the gate, Samsung makes some pretty stunning claims about how the 9100 Pro will perform:

The 9100 PRO SSD boasts lightning-fast PCIe 5.0, enabling the drive to achieve up to 14,800/13,400 MB/s2 sequential read/write speeds – moving data twice as fast as the previous generation. Plus, with random read/write speeds of up to 2,200K/2,600K IOPS, you can tackle massive files or access your favorite games and apps faster than ever before.

If you're worried about the SSD getting a little toasty with all of your data transfers, Samsung has a solution for that. Each version of the 9100 Pro will come with its own "heatsink" variant. These will cost a little more but feature thermal cooling technology to keep everything running at a comfortable temperature.

Samsung hopes to release the SSDs "this March." We're unsure as to when these SSDs will drop in March, but the company has confirmed the RRP for each SSD model. If you want a regular 9110 Pro, they'll come in three storage options: 1TB for $199.99, 2TB for $299.99, and 4TB for $549.99. Similarly, the 9100 Pro with heatsink will sell at 1TB for $219.99, 2TB for $319.99, and 4TB for $569.99.

If you're unfamiliar with Samsung's SSDs, they've been putting up good numbers in our reviews. For instance, the Samsung 990s Evo Plus scored a very good 8/10.