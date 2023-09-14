Source: Samsung Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD $43 $60 Save $17 The Samsung 970 EVO Plus is a fantastic PCIe 3.0 SSD great for PCs and laptops. The drive offers great read and write speeds, along with excellent reliability. $43 at Amazon

This is the SSD you want if you're looking to upgrade your laptop or PC on the cheap. SSDs are the best option when it comes to storage, offering incredible speeds in a compact size. While M.2 storage can be expensive, we've located a deal so good, you're not going to want to pass up. For a limited time, you can score a 1TB SSD for just $43.

The Samsung 970 Evo Plus is a great M.2 SSD drive and now can be had for its lowest price ever. So if you've been thinking about upgrading your laptop or desktop with more storage, this is going to be a great option. Just make sure to apply the $7 coupon before checking out to get the max savings.

What's great about the Samsung 970 Evo Plus?

The Samsung 970 Evo Plus is a PCIe 3.0 SSD that offers read speeds up to 3,500MB/s and write speeds that top out at 3,300MB/s. This isn't the fastest SSD on the market, but you're still getting great speeds, especially for its price. In addition to its speed, Samsung has also built this chip to perform well for an extended period of time thanks to its incredible heat management system.

Furthermore, you can keep the drive optimized and check its health using Samsung's Magician Software. Of course, Samsung is confident about its product and as such, has included a great warranty on its drive that covers up to five years or 600 TBW (Terabytes Written). For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this drive, especially at its newly discounted price. So if you've been looking to upgrade, grab this deal while you can.