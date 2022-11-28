The Samsung 970 EVO PLUS is among the best M.2 SDDs you can buy for your PC.

The Samsung 970 EVO Plus is our top pick for the best PCIe 3.0 M.2 SSD, and for good reason. While it's no match against the newer PCIe 4.0 drives in performance, it's a great pick for users who prioritize value over cutting-edge technology. But that shouldn't lead you to believe you're losing out on much.

The Samsung 970 EVO Plus offers sequential read speeds of up to 3.5GB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 3.3GB/s, which is more than sufficient for most users. What makes it even better is that you can get it for less than half its price during Amazon's ongoing Cyber Monday sale.

The Samsung 870 EVO Plus usually retails for $499.99, but you can get it for just $156.99 (almost 70% off) by following the link above. At its current price, the SSD costs you less than $0.08 per GB. That puts it among the best SSD deals we've seen this sale season.

