Source: Samsung Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD $30 $39 Save $9 The Samsung 970 EVO Plus is a fantastical affordable PCIe 3.0 M.2 SSD, which makes it the perfect upgrade for any laptop or desktop. $30 at Amazon (500GB) $50 at Amazon (1TB) $80 at Amazon (2TB)

The Samsung 970 EVO Plus is ranked as one of the best M.2 SSDs on the market right now. Of course, there are newer models out there, but if you're looking for a PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD, you won't find anything better than the 970 EVO Plus.

While it's usually priced pretty reasonably, the whole lineup of drives is on sale, which means you can pick one up for as low as $30. Of course, if you need more than 500GB of storage, you can always upgrade to the 1TB model for $50, or go for the 2TB that's now $80.

What's great about Samsung's 970 EVO Plus M.2 SSDs?

The Samsung 970 EVO Plus is a line of PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs offering excellent performance and reliability. The drives feature sequential read speeds up to 3,500, and sequential write speeds up to 3,300 MB/s. The M.2 (2280) form factor provides it with flexibility and can be used in laptops and PCs.

When it comes to quality, Samsung provides a 5-year limited warranty for its Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSDs, and its Samsung Magician software provides a portal, so users can monitor their drives and check their health. As stated before, you won't find a better, more reliable drive than the Samsung 970 EVO Plus. And at these prices, it's a no-brainer to pick some up if you're looking to upgrade your PC, laptop, or use them for external storage.