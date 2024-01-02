Samsung 980 A fantastic M.2 SSD that offers lots of speed for just $54.99 for a limited time. $55 at Newegg

SSDs are a great storage option for PCs, laptops, and game consoles. M.2 SSDs have been the top choice for many consumers, thanks to the drive's small size, speed, and durability. While there are plenty of great drives available, you won't find a better brand than Samsung.

The company has a wide variety of choices, and one of its most affordable options right now is the 980 series SSDs. If you've been shopping for a 1TB drive, this is going to be one of the best deals out right now, with Newegg knocking 52% off Samsung's 980 SSD for a limited time.

What's great about the Samsung 980 M.2 SSD?

When it comes to the SSD, since this is a Gen 3 drive, you're going to be getting great performance here with sequential read speeds up to 3,500MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 3000MB/s. As far as reliability, Samsung offers a five-year warranty on the drive with 600TBW.

In addition, this SSD has impressive thermal controls thanks to its nickel coated thermal controller, which dissipates heat, providing consistent and reliable performance. For the most part, you can't go wrong with this drive and its incredible performance.

Those that want a little more out of the drive can take advantage of Samsung's Magician software, delivering tools that are meant to maximize the performance of the drive, like Full Power Mode, which keeps the drive running in active mode at all times, allowing it to function at its peak, reducing latency.

Of course, you can also use the software for more basic functions like checking the health of the drive, ensuring that things are running optimally or updating its firmware. This drive provides great value and is perfect for PCs and laptops. You can even buy an external closure and make it a lightning quick external drive.

So if you've been looking for a great price on a 1TB SSD, this is going to be one of the best deals you'll find right now.