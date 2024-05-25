Samsung 980 Pro 1TB $105 $155 Save $50 A great SSD that offers impressive performance at a great price. You can now score a special discount on this model, taking $50 off its original price for a limited time. $105 at Samsung

The SSD market has changed quite a bit over the past year, and despite the market being flooded with new drives, prices seem to keep rising, and could even go higher in the near future. Of course, this can pose a problem for anyone trying to build a new PC or those that are just looking to upgrade. Luckily, there are still some good deals to be had on SSDs, if you know where to look.

Despite its retail debut a few years ago, the Samsung 980 Pro is still a fantastic option if you're looking for a drive that offers excellent reliability and great performance. And now, for a limited time, you can pick up this 1TB 980 Pro SSD for 32% off, dropping it far below its original retail price. If this deal is just what you've been looking for, be sure to get it while you can, because this deal is going to be around for one day.

What's great about the Samsung 980 Pro SSD?

The Samsung 980 Pro SSD is a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD that's perfect for laptops and desktop PCs. While it'd be great if you could use this SSD with some of the popular PC gaming handhelds that have come out recently, it's unfortunately not going to be compatible, due to its M.2 2280 form factor.

But, if you want to use this to upgrade your PlayStation 5, you're in luck, because it will be compatible. When it comes to the performance numbers, you're getting incredible speed from this drive in the form of sequential read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 5,100 MB/s. Samsung has also packed this SSD with excellent thermal management, allowing it to perform at its peak for longer.

Furthermore, Samsung's drives are known for being quite reliable, and the brand has backed this drive with a five-year limited warranty. For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this Samsung 980 Pro SSD. Of course, if you're looking for even more speed, you could go with the 990 Pro, but you'd be spending a lot more for only a small improvement. Once again, if you want this drive, be quick, as the deal won't be around for long, set to expire at the day's end.