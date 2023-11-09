Samsung 980 Pro 2TB $103 $128 Save $25 If you're looking for a speedy M.2 SSD that's going to be a great upgrade for your PC, laptop, or PlayStation 5 — look no further than the Samsung 980 Pro. This SSD offers blazing fast read and write speeds, and is highly reliable. Best of all, right now, it's on sale, dropping to just $103 during this early Black Friday. $103 at Amazon

If we're talking about storage, M.2 SSDs are at the top of the conversation right now, offering excellent speed and fantastic durability. Furthermore, they are quite versatile, and can be used with a variety of different devices, like laptops, desktops, and even the PlayStation 5.

With that said, if you're looking to get some of the best performance out of these chips, Gen 4 modules are going to be the way to go. If you've been thinking about upgrading, there's a great deal on Samsung's highly-rated 2TB 980 Pro SSD that's down to a phenomenal price of just $102.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the Samsung 980 Pro M.2 SSD?

The Samsung 980 Pro SSD is all about performance. This SSD delivers monster read and write speeds, coming in at up to 7,000 and 5,100MB/s respectively. In order to keep the M.2 SSD running its best, Samsung offers excellent thermal support for the 980 Pro, which allows the SSD to run at high speeds for extended periods of time.

Samsung's Magician software provides an in-depth look at how the drive is functioning, and gives users the ability to easily monitor the SSD's health and performance. While this all looks pretty good, Samsung provides further confidence and peace of mind with its five-year warranty on its 2TB drive, making it an easy purchase for those that are concerned about quality.

While there are lots of other M.2 SSDs out there, Samsung has proven itself to be one of the best memory manufacturers year after year, making this 2TB drive a solid purchase. Just make sure to grab this deal while you can, and if this is for a gift, feel good knowing that you'll have until January 31, 2024 to return it with Amazon's extended holiday return policy.