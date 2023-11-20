Source: Samsung Samsung 980 Pro with Heatsink $120 $130 Save $10 The Samsung 980 Pro SSD delivers where it counts with excellent data transfer rates and reliability. Since this is a Gen 4 drive, you get compatibility with laptops, PCs, and also the PlayStation 5. This model comes with a heatsink attached, which makes it great for enclosed spaces. $120 at Amazon

Black Friday deals are hotter than ever this year, with fantastic deals on SSDs. But if you're looking for a great SSD that will offer plenty of speed and reliability, look no further than Samsung's 980 Pro SSDs. The SSDs come in a wide variety of sizes, and there's also a heatsink model as well.

The Samsung 980 Pro with heatsink is now priced at just $120 (down from $130) for a limited time. While this isn't the cheapest price we've seen on this model, it's still a great price and makes for an excellent drive upgrade for a PC, laptop, or even the PlayStation 5. So, if you've been looking to add some storage to your device, this will be an excellent time to shop.

What's great about the Samsung 980 Pro SSD?

The Samsung 980 Pro is an elite SSD that offers lots of performance. The drive is rated to deliver read speeds of up to 7000MB/s and write speeds of up to 5000MB/s. Regarding endurance, Samsung backs its drive with a five-year warranty of 1,200 TBW. In addition, the drive has a heatsink that allows it to perform at its peak level for an extended period of time. That means you don't need extra cooling.

You really can't go wrong with the 980 Pro unless you're looking for a drive that delivers more speed. That said, Samsung does offer the 990 Pro SSD, which is slightly faster. Those who need top-end transfer rates will want to go with this great deal on Samsung's 990 Pro.

You'll be getting the same 2TB of storage, and this drive doesn't come with a heatsink attached, but it's also $120 for a limited time. Like the 980 Pro, the 990 Pro is a Gen 4 drive, which means it can be used for PCs, laptops, and even the PlayStation 5. You're getting rock-solid performance and reliability, with the added bonus of slightly faster data transfer speeds.

Regardless of which one you choose, you'll be getting fast data transfer speeds at great prices. So be sure to grab one while you can because these deals won't last long.