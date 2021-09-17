Get the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB for its lowest price ever in the U.K.

Samsung launched its fastest M.2 SSD, the 980 Pro, last year and is now selling the 1TB variant at its lowest price ever in the U.K. You can now grab the 1TB model from Amazon U.K. for just £134.99, its lowest price ever on the site. For reference, a 2TB Samsung 980 Pro currently costs more than two of the 1TB devices put together, and with room to spare. The Samsung 980 Pro is an M.2 SSD that the company says can read up to 7,000MB/s of sequential read speeds and up to 5,100MB/s of sequential write speeds under ideal conditions, making it a perfect addition to a PC build.

The drive comes with the new PCIe Gen4 standard which makes it about twice the speed when compared to the previous generation 970 Pro. It’s also based on the NVMe 1.3c interface with V-NAND 3-bit MLC, and a Samsung Elpis Controller packed in an M.2 (2280) form factor. Make sure to check your processor to make sure that it actually supports PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSDs. For example, on Intel, only 11th-gen CPUs offer support for the PCI Express Generation 4 I/O specification.

An SSD is a great upgrade for an old and aging PC, as they’re much, much faster than traditional hard drives. Getting a lot of space is good too, as when SSDs fill up, they become slower. Having a lot of free space means that your SSD will remain fast. They’re also good as additional storage for games and other large applications, as they’ll launch quickly. There’s a lot to be said for getting a whole terabyte of some of the fastest storage available for just £134.99 as well. It’s compatible with a PlayStation 5, too, and an apt upgrade if you’re looking for a place to store all your games!