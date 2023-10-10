Samsung 980 Pro 2TB $100 $130 Save $30 Samsung’s 980 Pro 2TB SSD is an excellent upgrade that provides incredible speeds and excellent reliability at a great price. For people who have a motherboard that supports PCIe Gen 4 and demand faster storage, this is a worthy investment. $100 at Amazon

The Samsung 980 Pro is one of the best M.2 SSDs you can buy right now. While it has been dethroned by the Samsung 990 Pro, the 980 Pro is still great for people who just want a speedy upgrade at a reasonable price. It also happens to be one of the most reliable SSDs out there.

Samsung’s drives have always been priced pretty reasonably, but these deals make them an even better bargain right now. If you’re building a new PC, the 2TB model is a great deal as you get enough space for your OS, games, and personal or work files. Of course, other SSDs in the lineup are also for sale, meaning you can get a really great discount on lower-capacity drives if you don’t need the two terabytes.

What’s great about Samsung’s 980 Pro PCIe Gen 4 SSDs?

A lot of modern motherboard platforms now support PCIe Gen 4, which doubles the data transfer rate from PCIe Gen 3. This means that as long as you have a motherboard with a PCIe Gen 4 M.2 slot, dropping in a PCIe Gen 4 SSD will give you an instant upgrade in performance. Samsung’s 980 Pro line is one of the best out there, as they deliver blazing-fast speeds with excellent reliability.

You get write speeds of over 5,000MB/s and read speeds of 7,000MB/s. Right now, Samsung is also offering a complementary two-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud which includes apps like Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro. This gives even more incentive for buying to designers, photo/video editors, and budding creatives. The bottom line is that’s not just a great deal for gamers, it’s a great deal for anyone whose day-to-day use could benefit from faster storage.