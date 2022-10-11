This Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD Prime Early Access deal sees a new lowest ever price

Getting the best SSD for your PC is a crucial step since it houses your operating system, your apps, and maybe even your games. Generally, you want as much capacity and performance as your budget allows for. Right now, PCIe 4 SSDs are the cream of the crop and the Samsung 980 Pro is one of the best of them all. And thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale you can get a 2TB 980 Pro at a new lowest price, beating out even the first Prime Day deals event this year.

Why is it so good? Several reasons, not least its performance. With read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and write speeds up to 5,000 MB/s, the 980 Pro is at the very top of what even PCIe 4.0 can deliver. It uses a Gen 4 x4 interface and has a rated endurance of up to 600 TBW. Samsung has a reputation for quality and reliability with its storage products and the same is true of the 980 Pro. But just in case, you get a five-year warranty for a little added peace of mind. And Samsung’s Magician companion app is excellent and will help you keep your drive in tip-top shape.

The Samsung 980 Pro isn’t just good for PC, though. While its ordinarily intended role is as a lightning-fast boot drive for a Windows or Linux machine, it can also be used in the PS5. The 980 Pro is one of the PS5 authenticated SSDs which means you can slot one in and add some serious storage to your console. Downsides? Well, it can run a little warm, so if it’s going into a PS5, in particular, then a heatsink could also be a good investment. Samsung has its own which you can buy for a little extra, or you can find a good third-party solution. Whatever you need it for, you can’t go wrong with this SSD and at this price, it’s a no-brainer.