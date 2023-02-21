Samsung 980 Pro 2TB Samsung 980 Pro 2TB $160 $380 Save $220 One of the fastest SSDs money can buy and a perfect addition to any PC, or even the PS5 as some serious library storage. $160 at Amazon $160 at Best Buy $160 at Samsung

There are a lot of great solid-state drive options out right now, offering incredible performance numbers at great prices. Samsung's 980 Pro SSD has seen a number of discounts in the past, but this latest deal drops the 2TB model to its lowest price yet. So if you've been looking for a great SSD option to pop into your PC, laptop, or supported console, you might want to consider the Samsung 980 Pro SSD, coming in way under its original retail price, costing just $160 for a limited time.

The Samsung 980 Pro SSD is an amazing PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD that can be used in a PC, laptop, or game console. The drive offers impressive specifications like sequential read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 5,100 MB/s. With a blazing fast chip like this, you also get piping hot temperatures, so Samsung has added thermal solutions to keep the heat under control when under load. Perhaps best of all, Samsung offers a five-year limited time warranty for its SSD, giving you peace of mind for years to come.

As stated before, this is great option for PCs and laptops, but it can also be used to upgrade a PlayStation 5 as well. If interested, you can now purchase the Samsung 980 Pro SSD for a phenomenal price, with the current promotion bringing it down to its lowest price ever. The SSD can be purchased from a variety of retailers for a limited time with 2TB model coming in at just $160. You can also grab deals on the 1TB and 500GB models as well.