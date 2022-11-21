The Samsung 980 Pro is a super-fast PCIe 4.0 SSD, and you can get it for just $109.99 ahead of Black Friday - its lowest price ever.

Samsung 980 Pro M.2 NVMe SSD Samsung 980 Pro $109.99 $159.99 Save $50 The Samsung 980 Pro SSD is one of the best PCIe 4.0 SSDs on the market, delivering speeds up to 7,000MB/s. The 1TB model is at an all-time low price of $109.99. $109.99 at Best Buy $109.99 at Samsung $109.99 at Amazon

Samsung has discounted its flagship 980 Pro SSD to the lowest price ever, bringing the 1TB model down to $109.99, from its MSRP of $179.99. That's the lowest price we've seen on that specific capacity. and it's $10 lower than the previous all-time low of $119.99. What's more, the 2TB model is down to just $173.79 at Amazon, which is also a new all-time low, while other retailers are selling it for $179.99, matching the previous lowest price ever.

If you need even more sustained performance, Samsung has also discounted the 980 Pro models with a heatsink, which helps keep the SSD running cool under more extreme scenarios. These models are back down to their previous all-time lows. The 1TB version is down to $119.99, while the 2TB model will run you $189.99 thanks to the ongoing deal.

Samsung 980 Pro with Heatsink Samsung 980 Pro with Heatsink $119.99 $179.99 Save $60 The Samsung 980 Pro with a heatsink delivers even better sustained performance for demanding workloads like modern gaming on a PlayStation 5. $119.99 at Samsung $119.99 at Best Buy $119.99 at Amazon

This is more optimized for modern gaming, specifically on a console like the PlayStation 5, where the SSD is heavily used. PC gaming will also benefit from this once DirectStorage is fully implemented and games start loading assets faster than ever. However, the heatsink won't fit inside a laptop, and it may have trouble fitting in certain desktops, so make sure your PC is compatible before ordering it.

