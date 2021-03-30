Samsung’s 980 Pro M.2 2TB SSD is selling at a discounted price of $350

Samsung launched its fastest M.2 SSD, the 980 Pro, last year and is now selling the top variant at a discount. You can grab the 2TB model at $350 from Amazon or Samsung.com, down from its original price of $430 which essentially saves you $80, making this a valuable deal.

The 980 Pro should be your choice especially if you are upgrading or building a brand new PC. The drive comes with the new PCIe Gen4 standard which technically makes it 10-times faster than most M.2 SSDs, and about twice the speed when compared to the previous generation 970 Pro. Based on the NVMe 1.3c interface with V-NAND 3-bit MLC, and a Samsung Elpis Controller packed in an M.2 (2280) form factor, Samsung claims that the 980 Pro can offer up to 7,000MBps of sequential read speeds and up to 5,100MBps of sequential write speeds.

The company has also made sure that the thermals are in check as the SSD features a nickel coating on the controller and a heat spreader label on the backside of the SSD as opposed to an external copper heatsink. The SSD also features Samsung’s Dynamic Thermal Guard technology that can help in minimizing performance fluctuations.

Samsung 980 Pro SSD The Samsung 980 Pro comes with the latest PCIe Gen 4 support making it future proof and one of the fastest SSDs on the market. Buy at Amazon

In our opinion, the 980 Pro is recommended for professionals working with high-quality 4K and 8K video content and for gamers who care for high-resolution and faster load times. The 980 Pro is offered in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB storage models that are currently priced at $80, $119, and $200 respectively. The 2TB variant is the only variant that is selling at a price lower than what Samsung had originally announced. Do note, that PCIe Gen 4 is currently supported by AMD’s Ryzen 4000 and Ryzen 5000 series processors and if you are team blue, only the new 11th-gen CPUs offer support for the new PCI Express I/O specification. It is advised that you double-check your system before making a purchase.