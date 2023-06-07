Samsung 980 Pro 2TB Samsung 980 Pro 2TB $130 $160 Save $30 An excellent 2TB SSD that provides plenty of speed at a great price. $130 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy

Samsung 980 Pro $66 $80 Save $14 An excellent 1TB SSD that provides plenty of speed at a great price. $66 at Amazon $70 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a phenomenal deal on SSDs that offer excellent performance, the Samsung 980 Pro SSDs are going to be some of the finest ones available. The Samsung 980 Pro was one of the best M.2 SSDs available before being dethroned by the Samsung 990 Pro series. Despite this, they're still a great option and provide plenty of speed and reliability. So whether you're itching to upgrade your laptop or PlayStation 5, or just need to get more storage into your PC, the 980 Pros are going to be an excellent option for you.

What's great about Samsung's 980 Pro SSDs?

With the Samsung 980 Pro SSDs, you're getting PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe M.2 drive with 7,000MB/s sequential read and 5,000MB/s sequential write speeds. Samsung's drives are known to offer incredible reliability, thanks to its impressive thermal controls. Gen 4 drives can be fitted into PCs, laptops, and even the PlayStation 5, making it a great option when trying to upgrade your internal storage. Furthermore, if you have Gen 3 devices, the Samsung 980 Pro SSDs, are backward compatible.

Why buy Samsung's 980 Pro SSDs?

The 980 Pro SSDs are fast, reliable, and as of now, are seeing a significant discount. Best of all, there are multiple sizes that you can purchase, but the 1TB and 2TB models offer the best promotions right now. Before you make your purchase be sure to check that your device has an M.2 slot. If not, you may need to go with different SSD options. But if your product is compatible, be sure to head to Amazon to get the best deals right now, with Amazon coming in as a great secondary option.