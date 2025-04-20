Samsung 990 Evo $70 $79 Save $9 The Samsung 990 Evo is a fast and power-efficient SSD, featuring support for both PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2. It promises read speeds up to 5,000MB/s and write speeds up to 4,200MB/s, all while using significantly less power than it larger sibling, the 990 Pro. $70 at Amazon $70 at Best Buy

You really can't go wrong with Samsung's 990 Evo SSD if you're looking for something cheap and reliable. The drive is now seeing a small discount from Amazon and Best Buy, dropping the 1TB model to just $70. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this SSD, so if you've been thinking about upgrading your laptop, desktop, or PlayStation 5 — now's going to be the perfect time.

1:11 Related Samsung 990 Evo 2TB review: A bewildering launch for a lackluster SSD Samsung's latest mainstream desktop and laptop M.2 NVMe SSD is a decent enough drive for the right price.

What's great about the Samsung 990 Evo SSD?

To be honest, we didn't really like the 990 Evo when it was first released, mainly because it was priced so high for what it was. Luckily, prices have come down quite a bit, making it a pretty good option if you're someone that's on a budget.

The Samsung 990 Evo isn't the fastest SSD on the market, but it's a decent performer, with sequential read speeds that can reach up to 5,000 MB/s, and sequential write speeds that top out at 4,200 MB/s. For the most part, you'll be able to use this SSD for most scenarios.

So it's going to be a good upgrade for a desktop PC, laptop, or even PlayStation 5. What makes this drive a little different then most is that it offers compatibility with PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2. As far as durability, Samsung rates this SSD at up to 600 TBW (terabytes written) and also provides a five-year warranty.

For the most part, nothing is really all that exciting here, but you are getting an SSD that's not going to break the bank. Of course, if you're not completely sold, you can always check out some of our other top M.2 SSD choices. But we don't think you'll find something this cheap from a reliable brand.