Samsung 990 Evo $65 $110 Save $45 The Samsung 990 Evo is a fast and power-efficient SSD, featuring support for both PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2. It promises read speeds up to 5,000MB/s and write speeds up to 4,200MB/s, all while using significantly less power than its larger 990 Pro sibling. Best of all, it's pretty affordable right now, coming in at just $65 for a limited time. $65 at B&H

The Samsung 990 Evo SSD delivers everything that you need at a price that's easy to afford. While the 1TB model has an MSRP of $110, it can now be had for much less, with a huge discount of 41% from B&H Photo Video. This drops the SSD down to its lowest price yet at just $65. Get it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Samsung 990 Evo SSD?

We were able to review this SSD back when it first came out and loved that it was reliable, energy efficient and offered support for PCIe 4 and 5. Now, as far what we didn't like, well, that was the price. With this recent price cut, the Samsung SSD is now priced right, and is one that you should consider if you're looking to upgrade your desktop PC or laptop.

As far as performance goes, Samsung states that the 990 Evo SSD can reach read speeds up to 5,000 MB/s, and write speeds that max out at 4,200 MB/s. This isn't the fastest drive on the market, but the performance here is pretty good and should work well for most, if not all applications. When it comes to durability, this drive is rated to last up to 1,200 TBW (terabytes written).

And just in case you have any doubts, Samsung does provide a five-year warranty on this drive just in case something goes wrong. For the most part, you really can't go wrong here. You're getting an SSD with good performance, that comes in at a price that can't be ignored. So if you've been looking for a 1TB SSD that's affordable, we think you should get this deal right now while it's still available.