Take $110 off Samsung 990 Evo $130 $240 Save $110 The Samsung 990 Evo is a fast and power-efficient SSD, featuring support for both PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2. It promises read speeds up to 5,000MB/s and write speeds up to 4,200MB/s. You can now grab this 2TB SSD for just $130 for a limited time. $130 at Amazon

SSD prices have been all over the place in the past couple of years. But for the most part, prices have gone up and are still quite high compared to the rock-bottom prices we once saw back in 2023. Luckily, there are still solid SSD choices out there, with the Samsung Evo series being one of them, picking up some of the slack, providing affordable SSDs that offer good performance.

Related Best PCIe 5.0 SSDs in 2024 The latest standard for speedy SSDs is here, and we've rounded up the best ones available

And if you've been looking for a PCIe 5.0 SSD that isn't going to break the bank, then the Samsung 990 Evo is going to be right up your alley. For a limited time, Amazon is knocking $110 off the 2TB model, driving it down to its lowest price to date with a 46% discount. You won't want to miss this deal, so get it while you still can.

What's great about Samsung's 990 Evo SSD?

Close

The Samsung 990 Evo SSD offers great features at an affordable price. When it comes to performance, the drive features sequential read speeds up to 5,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 4,200 MB/s. Not only does it support PCIe 5.0, but it's also backward compatible, which means you can also use it on PCIe 4.0 devices as well.

In addition to the performance numbers above, Samsung's 990 Evo is also quite efficient, with excellent power management and thermal controls. The brand delivers when it comes to support as well, providing up to five years of warranty or 1200 TBW. And if you ever want to know more about the SSD, you can use Samsung's Magician software to get the full details about the drive.

For the most part, you're not going to find a better PCIe 5.0 with this much storage at this price. It might not be the best PCIe 5.0 SSD drive out right now, but it's still pretty good, providing lots of back for your buck. You can use this SSD for laptops, PCs, and even the PlayStation 5. Of course, you'll want to be quick because this deal may not last long.