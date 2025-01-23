4TB model Samsung 990 EVO Plus $250 $345 Save $95 The Samsung 990 Evo Plus is a great option if you're looking for lots of storage and good speeds, at a great price. Right now, you can score nearly $100 off this 4TB model for a limited time. $250 at Best Buy

Samsung makes some of the best storage media that you can find on the market right now. And if you're looking to upgrade your PC, laptop, or PlayStation 5 — there's a good chance that it'll use an M.2 SSD. While there are many great options when it comes to M.2 SSDs, we think this Samsung 990 Evo Plus strikes a good balance between price and performance.

It gets even better when you can find this model on sale, and luckily, the 4TB version is getting a steep discount from Best Buy right now that knocks nearly $100 off. For a limited time, the Samsung 990 Evo Plus 4TB can be had for $250. Now, this isn't the cheapest price we've seen, but it's pretty close, with there being just a $10 difference. So we recommend grabbing this deal while you can because it won't be around for long.

What's great about the Samsung 990 Evo Plus 4TB SSD?

Perhaps the most important thing after price is going to be the sheer storage volume. While it's not an unlimited amount of storage, 4TB should be good to last most people for quite some time. Of course, if your device supports more than one M.2 slot, you can always double up on these and be set for a long time.

In addition, you also get pretty good performance as well, with sequential read speeds up to 7,250 and sequential write speeds up to 6,300MB/s. Perhaps what makes this drive unique is that it can work as both a Gen 5 and a Gen 4 drive. So if you have a newer motherboard, this SSD will support a PCIe x2.

When it comes to reliability, we don't think you'll have anything to worry about with this SSD, but just in case, Samsung does provide a five-year or 600 TBW limited warranty. For the most part, we think this SSD is a pretty good deal right now. Of course, if you need more speed and your budget is a little higher, we do have some other M.2 SSD recommendations as well.