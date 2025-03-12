Samsung 990 EVO Plus $250 $345 Save $95 You're getting excellent bang for your buck here with Samsung's 990 Evo Plus, as it offers tons of space and delivers speeds of up to 7,250MB/s. Right now, the 4TB model is down to a great price with this recent discount from Amazon. $250 at Amazon

M.2 SSDs are some of the best storage options available. Not only do you get tons of different storage size options, but you also get great speeds and fantastic durability. Samsung makes some of our favorites, with its 990 series topping the charts on the many best of lists. The 990 Evo Plus combines the best of both worlds with excellent performance, while also being relatively affordable.

For a limited time, you can score a pretty hefty discount from Amazon that knocks nearly $100 off the current retail price, dropping to just $250 for a 4TB SSD. This is one of the best prices we've seen for this chip in quite some time. So be sure to pick one up if you've been looking to upgrade the storage on your desktop, laptop, or PlayStation 5.

What's great about the Samsung 990 Evo Plus SSD?