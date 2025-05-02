Samsung 990 Evo $65 $79 Save $14 The Samsung 990 Evo is a fast and power-efficient SSD, featuring support for both PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2. It promises read speeds up to 5,000MB/s and write speeds up to 4,200MB/s, all while using significantly less power than it larger sibling, the 990 Pro. $65 at Amazon $70 at Best Buy

We've seen Samsung's 990 Evo SSD go on sale before, but this is the best price we've seen in some months, making it the perfect time to pick one up. And while it's a pretty good SSD, we didn't love the initial pricing that Samsung set. Well now, we're seeing a steep discount that drops the 1TB model to just $65. So get it while you can because this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about Samsung's 990 Evo SSD?