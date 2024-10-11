Samsung 990 Evo $70 $150 Save $80 The Samsung 990 Evo is a fast and power-efficient SSD, featuring support for both PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2. It promises read speeds up to 5,000MB/s and write speeds up to 4,200MB/s, all while using significantly less power than it larger sibling, the 990 Pro. $70 at Amazon

Whether you're building a new system, or just need to upgrade, grabbing a new SSD can go a long way when it comes to improving performance. Of course, there are a lot of great SSDs to choose from, but if you're not looking to spend a lot, and want good performance, we think Samsung's 990 Evo SSD is going to be a solid choice.

Our main gripe about this SSD wasn't about its performance, but instead it was about the drive's original price. Since then, Samsung has lowered it, and now, we're seeing a stellar discount on the drive that brings it down to its lowest yet. For a limited time, you can grab the Samsung 990 Evo 1TB SSD for just $70, which is 53% off its MSRP of $150. Just be sure to clip the coupon to save, and be quick, you don't want to miss out.

What's great about the Samsung 990 Evo SSD?

This is the SSD you want if you're looking for something reliable and affordable that packs decent performance. The Samsung 990 Evo is a PCIe 5.0 SSD that delivers sequential read speeds up to 5,000 MB/s, and also offers sequential write speeds that can max out at 4,200 MB/s.

While not the fastest SSD that we've seen on the market, the performance is pretty good, and should be able to keep up with everything that you're doing, whether that's playing games, or just day to day stuff like surfing the web or getting in a few hours of work.

Of course, don't let the PCIe 5.0 moniker scare you, as this drive is compatible with previous generation SSD slots. So if you only have a motherboard that supports PCIe 4.0 devices, you'll still be good to use this SSD without any issues.

Since this isn't a high performance drive, you can expect it to work efficiently in your setup, which means less heat and better performance in the long term. And if you're worried about reliability, Samsung offers a five-year or 1200 TBW warranty on the drive, whichever comes first.

And while this discount is exclusive to the 1TB variant, you can also pick up the 2TB version of the drive if you need more storage. Of course, to get the discount on the 1TB model, you'll want to be quick, because this discount is only for a limited time.

Again, just be sure to select the $15 coupon on the main product page before you check out in order to secure the discount. You should see the final price on the check-out page, coming in at $70. And regardless if you're a Prime member or not, this product will qualify for free shipping.