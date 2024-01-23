Key Takeaways Samsung's new 990 Evo SSD is fast and power-efficient, with read speeds up to 5,000MB/s and write speeds up to 4,200MB/s.

It supports both PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2, making it compatible with a range of systems and freeing up PCIe 5.0 lanes on the CPU.

Despite its lower performance compared to the 990 Pro, the 990 Evo is a strong contender and comes in capacities up to 2TB.

Samsung has just launched the 990 Evo its latest consumer SSD, and the first one to officially support PCIe 5.0. Indeed, despite being a more mid-range offering compared to the 990 Pro, it's the only SSD in the company's lineup to support the latest protocol, though it doesn't make much of a difference in terms of speed.

The Samsung 990 Evo promises sequential read speeds up to 5,000MB/s and write speeds up to 4,200MB/s, which is significantly below what the 990 Pro offers. However, this is a big upgrade coming from the 970 Evo Plus, which precedes the 990 Evo and supports speeds up to 3,500MB/s reads and 3,300MB/s writes. This is a DRAM-less SSD, but it supports HMB, so it can access the DRAM on your system to achieve higher performance.

All the while the Samsung 990 Evo is also more power efficient, promising up to 70% more performance per watt compared to its predecessor. That's a big improvement, and a potential reason why you might choose this over the 990 Pro, which is more power-hungry. It's also worth noting that 5,000MB/s is already incredibly fast.

Of course, you may be wondering why a PCIe 5.0 SSD only reaches speeds up to 5,000MB/s, and that's because it's not using the typical four lanes an SSD would use. In PCIe 4.0 systems, it does use four lanes, but if your PC supports PCIe 5.0, only two lanes are used. That means you don't get increased speeds on PCIe 5.0 systems, but more PCIe 5.0 lanes on your CPU are freed up for other components that might need them.

The Samsung 990 Evo SSD is available to buy today, and it comes in either 1TB or 2TB configurations. The base model costs $124.99, while the larger one will run you $209.99, which puts it just below the MSRP for the 990 Pro. Despite its lower performance, it could still be one of the best SSDs out there.