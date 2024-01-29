Samsung 990 Evo $100 $125 Save $25 Samsung's 990 Evo SSDs are quick and power efficient, with support for PCIe 5.0. These affordable SSDs are now on sale, with savings up to $50 off for a limited time. $100 at Amazon $100 at Samsung

If you've been looking to get yourself a quality SSD that's not going to break the bank, the Samsung 990 Evo SSD series is going to be for you. Despite getting a formal release just last week ago, the SSDs are now on sale, with discounts up to $50 off for a limited time. You won't find a better deal on these SSDs, so be sure to get one while you can, because these deals won't last long.

What's great about Samsung's 990 Evo SSDs?

Samsung currently makes one of the best SSDs on the market, so when it comes out with something new, you know it's going to be good. The 990 Evo is an affordable SSD solution that supports PCIe 5.0, offering sequential read speeds up to 5,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 4,200 MB/s. In addition to lots of performance, you're also going to get efficiency, with lower power consumption than previous Evo models.

Of course, you're also going to get excellent thermal controls to keep performance working at its peak, with Samsung's Magician software that will keep an eye on the health of the SSD as well. When it comes to support, you're going to get up to five years of warranty or 1200 TBW. And as of now, you're going to be able to purchase the 1TB and 2TB models at their lowest prices we've seen since release, with the 1TB costing $99.99, and the 2TB coming in at $159.99.