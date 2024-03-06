Samsung 990 Evo $90 $125 Save $35 The Samsung 990 Evo is a fast and power-efficient SSD, featuring support for both PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2. It promises read speeds up to 5,000MB/s and write speeds up to 4,200MB/s, all while using significantly less power than it larger sibling, the 990 Pro. 1TB model2TB Model

SSDs have been a longtime favorite for those trying to get the best performance out of their PCs and laptops. The drives provide excellent durability, along with impressive data transfer speeds, and over the past few years have become quite affordable. With that said, we've found some great prices on some Samsung M.2 SSDs that are now down to their lowest price ever.

Samsung's 990 EVOs were first announced at the top of the year and are the brand's first consumer PCIe 5.0 SSD drives. You can now score some fantastic discounts that knock up to 29% off for a limited time with 1TB and 2TB models. So if you've been looking to upgrade, now's going to be a good time.

What's great about Samsung's 990 EVO SSDs?

These are going to be some of the best PCIe 5.0 SSDs to get if you're on a budget. Although the drive supports the latest PCIe 5.0 standard, it doesn't quite perform at the top level due to their affordability. That's not to say that they aren't fast, because they do reach speeds that are pretty good, with sequential read speeds up to 5,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 4,200 MB/s.

Of course, with the 990 EVO you're also going to get excellent efficiency with power consumption that's lower than previous models. In addition, Samsung's also managed to pack in excellent thermal controls, which means the drives will still work well even when under stress. Those curious will be able to take advantage of the brand's Magician software, to monitor the health of SSDs in their system.

With that said, Samsung does provide excellent warranty with its SSDs, and the 990 EVOs are no exception. The drives come with a five-year limited warranty or 1200 TBW. As stated before, you're going to be getting some excellent discounts here, with the 1TB being 28% off, and the 2TB model being 29% off. These are some of the best deals we've seen, so get these SSDs while you can.