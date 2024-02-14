Samsung 990 Evo Editor's choice $110 $125 Save $15 The Samsung 990 Evo is a fast and power-efficient SSD, featuring support for both PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2. It promises read speeds up to 5,000MB/s and write speeds up to 4,200MB/s, all while using significantly less power than it larger sibling, the 990 Pro. Pros Supports both PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 5.0 interface Better sequential read and write speeds Relatively affordable Cons No heatsink Only available in 1TB & 2TB capacities for now $110 at Samsung$110 at Amazon$110 at Newegg

Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD Runner-up The Samsung 970 EVO Plus is still a fantastic PCIe 3.0 SSD for those who're not chasing the cutting-edge SSD technology. Its sequential reads and writes are subpar compared to PCIe 4.0 drives but its random performance is equal to even the 990 Pro. Pros Available in more capacities Similar five-year warranty and TBW rating Uses LPDDR4 DRAM Cons No PCIe 5.0 compatibility Relatively slower A bit on the expensive side $92 at Amazon$140 at Samsung$140 at Best Buy



Samsung's ever-evolving SSD lineup has a new member in the form of the 990 Evo M.2 SSD. It debuted in January 2024 as Samsung's first drive to have PCIe 5.0 support, making it a solid option for those who want the versatility of both PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 5.0 compatibility. The added versatility automatically makes it a better option to consider over many other SSDs in 2024, but let's find out how it stacks up against the 970 Evo Plus, which is the only other SSD that's available as a part of Samsung's Evo lineup in 2024.

Samsung 990 Evo vs 970 Evo Plus: Price, specs, and availability

The new 990 Evo is cheaper, but only comes in 1TB and 2TB options

Samsung's new 990 Evo SSD debuted in January 2024 as the company's first M.2 SSD with PCIe 5.0 compatibility. You can grab one for your PC right now from Samsung's official website and some third-party retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg. It's only available in 1TB and 2TB capacities right now, though, and they'll cost you $125 and $210, respectively. This particular SSD is surprisingly seeing some discounts already, so keep an eye out for those.

The Samsung 970 Evo Plus SSD is a PCIe 3.0 SSD that's been on the market since 2019, when it replaced its predecessor, the 970 Evo. The 970 Evo Plus is available in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities, meaning you get more storage options compared to the newer drive on the market. They're all readily available to buy from Samsung's official website and third-party retailers like Amazon, Newegg, and Best Buy. The 970 Evo Plus starts at $60 for the smallest option, but the 1TB and 2TB capacities that compete with the 990 Evo variants go for $140 and $240, respectively.

Let's look at the specifications of SSD to find out how they stack up against each other on paper:



Samsung 990 Evo Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD Storage capacity 1TB, 2TB 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB Hardware Interface PCIe 4.0 (x4), PCIe 5.0 (x2), NVMe 2.0 PCIe Gen 3.0 x 4 TBW 600 (1TB), 1200 (2TB) 150TB (250GB), 600TB (500GB), 600TB (1TB), 1,200TB (2TB) MTBF 1.5 million hours 1.5 million hours DRAM None Samsung LPDDR4: 512MB (250GB & 500GB), 1GB (1TB), 2GB (2TB) Warranty Five years Five years Controller Samsung Piccolo (S4LY022) Samsung Elpis (Phoenix in older version)

Samsung 990 Evo vs 970 Evo Plus: Hardware differences

Both SSDs in this comparison are single-sided M.2 2280 drives that share a five-year warranty and identical Terabytes Written (TBW) ratings (for the 1TB & 2TB variants). Neither of these SSDs come with an optional heatsink either, but that's pretty much where the similarities between the two models end. They both use different controllers that are based on different interfaces, and you're also looking at different NAND flash, different performance metrics, and more. Samsung's 990 Evo being the newer SSD in this comparison, uses the new 5nm Piccolo controller. The 970 Evo Plus — the revised version that's been available since 2021 — utilizes the 8nm Elpis controller.

The Piccolo controller, in case you are wondering, is designed for the PCIe 5.0 x2 interface and is backwards compatible with the PCIe 4.0 x4 standard, while the Elpis controller is designed for the PCIe 4.0 x4, and it's backwards compatible with the PCIe 3.0 x4. The new 990 Evo also makes use of the updated V6 Prime 133-layer 3D TLC NAND flash versus the older 92-layer 3D TLC NAND flash on the 970 Evo Plus. Another important difference between the two is that the 990 Evo has a DRAM-less controller, and it takes advantage of the Host Memory Buffer (HMB) for primary caching. The 970 Evo Plus uses LPDDR4 DRAM of varying capacities that ranges from 512MB to 2GB depending on the variant you pick.

Neither of them, as I previously mentioned, are available with a heatsink, meaning you'll either have to turn to other Samsung SSDs like the 980 Pro if there is no SSD heatsink on your motherboard. Keep in mind that the revised version of the 970 Evo Plus, which Samsung silently released in 2021 with the updated controller, is known to run a little warm. So far, there have been no such reports about the 990 Evo running hot, so the lack of a heatsink may not necessarily be a deal-breaker.

Samsung 990 Evo vs 970 Evo Plus: Performance

The 990 Evo is decidedly faster and more power-efficient

We haven't had a chance to install either of these SSDs in our testbench for thorough testing, but Samsung's own performance comparisons for the new 990 Evo SSD are against the 970 Evo Plus, making it easier to understand the kind of improvements you can expect to see. The 990 Evo SSD is said to deliver up to 43% better performance compared to the 970 Evo Plus drive. Not only is Samsung touting improved sequential read and write speeds, but it says the random read and write speeds have also received a boost.

As far as the performance figures are concerned, you are looking at up to 5,000 MB/s sequential read, and up to 4,200 MB/s sequential write speeds for the 990 Evo, whereas the 970 Evo Plus drive tops out at 3,500 MB/s and 3,300 MB/s sequential read and write speeds, respectively. The 990 Evo's random read and write speeds also get a boost with up to 700K input/output operations per second (IOPS) and 800K IOPS, respectively, up from 620K and 560K read and write IOPS. It's impressive to see this level of performance improvement with a DRAM-less design, and you'll definitely see some better results in real world applications using the newer drive.

The improvements in the new 990 Evo SSD also extend to the power efficiency department, where Samsung claims improved power efficiency of up to 70% when compared to the 970 Evo Plus. The 990 Evo is rated to consume up to 5.5W, while the 970 Evo Plus consumes 6W on average when it's active. That automatically makes the newer drive a more favorable SSD for laptops, where battery life is a huge concern. Relatively low power consumption levels also mean that the new SSD produces less heat in comparison, once again making it that much better to use without a heatsink.

Before we get to the conclusion, it's also worth noting that the Samsung 990 Evo is more versatile and future-proof with support for both PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2 interfaces. Having the added versatility that's missing in 970 Evo Plus will allow you to reserve PCIe 4.0 or PCIe 5.0 lanes for other hardware, depending on the components that may need additional PCIe lanes.

Samsung 990 Evo vs 970 Evo Plus: Which SSD is better to buy?

Samsung is pushing the 990 Evo SSD as an upgrade to the 970 Evo Plus that came out a few years ago, and it's easy to see why. Not only does the new drive deliver better performance, but it's more power-efficient, making it more suitable for those who are looking to replace the SSD inside their laptops with something newer. The PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 5.0 compatibility also makes it more versatile and better suited for newer systems. Not to mention, the 990 Evo is also cheaper than the outgoing model, making it decidedly better for those building a new system.

The 970 Evo Plus used to be one of the best SSDs when it came out, but it's starting to show its age now. As such, it wouldn't be my first pick for those building a new system in 2024. Yes, Samsung silently released revised models of the 970 Evo Plus that carry the new Elpis controller with support for PCIe 4.0 x4 interface, but the speeds and the overall performance remains mostly unchanged from the original release candidate, making it slightly slower than the new 990 Evo. The existing 970 Evo Plus SSD users will also benefit from the improvements seen in the new drive, but keep in mind that the 990 Evo isn't the best or the fastest PCIe 5.0 SSD out there. So don't upgrade from a 970 Evo Plus to the newer drive, expecting a massive jump in performance.