Samsung 990 Evo - The Samsung 990 Evo is a fast and power-efficient SSD, featuring support for both PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2. It promises read speeds up to 5,000MB/s and write speeds up to 4,200MB/s, all while using significantly less power than it larger sibling, the 990 Pro.

Samsung 980 Pro - The Samsung 980 Pro M.2 NVMe SSD competes with the best M.2 modules on the market for a top spot. It offers an impressive read and write speed of 7,000MB/s and over 5,000MB/s, respectively.



PCIe 5.0 SSDs have been around for quite some time now, and they offer some good improvements over their PCIe 4.0 counterparts. These SSDs, however, aren't very easy to recommend due to their expensive price tags, and that's what Samsung is trying to change with its newly launched 990 Evo, which is compatible with the PCIe 5.0 standard. It's not necessarily the most powerful PCIe 5.0 SSD out there, as it can only leverage two PCIe 5.0 lanes. It is backward compatible with PCIe 4.0 SSDs, though, meaning it still stacks up very well against some other options on the market, including the Samsung 980 Pro SSD. Let's look at how these two SSDs compare to find out which one is better to buy for your build in 2024.

Samsung 990 Evo vs. 980 Pro: Price, specs, and availability

Both are readily available, but the 980 Pro has more storage options

Samsung debuted the 980 Pro SSD back in 2020 as a viable option for those who wanted a reliable PCIe 4.0 SSD at the time, and it's been available at most major online retailers since then. The 990 Evo, on the other hand, is fairly new, as it went on sale for the first time on January 23, 2024. Both the SSDs in this comparison are readily available to purchase now from various retailers in the U.S.

The 980 Pro SSD has seen a lot of discounts over the years, and it now starts at $80 for the 250GB variant. You can also buy it with 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage, and they cost $90, $110, and $165, respectively. The relatively newer 990 Evo SSD only comes in 1TB and 2TB flavors, costing $100 and $160, respectively, when drawing this comparison. The 980 Pro SSD can also be bought with a heatsink for an additional $15 or $20, depending on where you get it from, whereas there's no such option for the Samsung 990 Evo SSD.

With the prices out of the way, let's look at the specifications of these SSDs to see what each of them brings to the table:



Samsung 990 Evo Samsung 980 Pro Storage capacity 1TB, 2TB 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB Hardware Interface PCIe 4.0 (x4), PCIe 5.0 (x2), NVMe 2.0 PCIe 4.0 Transfer rate Up to 5,000MB/s (read), 4,200MB/s (write) 7,000/5,100 MB/s read/write TBW 600 (1TB), 1200 (2TB) 150 (200GB), 300 (500GB), 600 (1TB), 1,200 (2TB) DRAM None LPDDR4 Warranty Five years Five years Controller Samsung Piccolo (S4LY022) Samsung Elpis

Samsung 990 Evo vs. 980 Pro SSD: Hardware differences

The DRAM-less 990 Evo SSD uses newer controllers and is more efficient

Source: Samsung

Samsung's new 990 Evo SSD uses the new 5nm Piccolo controller, while the 980 Pro comes with an 8nm Elpis controller. Additionally, the new 990 Evo makes use of the updated V6 Prime 3D TLC NAND flash, as opposed to the regular V6 TCL on the 980 Pro. They're both single-sided M.2 2280, though, and they also share the same five-year warranty or similar Terabytes Written (TBW) rating. The 1TB and 2TB models of both SSDs are rated for 600TBW and 1,200 TBW, respectively.

Samsung is touting much-improved power efficiency for its new 990 Evo SSD, with transfer rates being up to 3x per Watt compared to the 970 EVO, the last model in its EVO lineup. As for the official numbers, Samsung has listed an average of 4.9W on the 1TB model and 5.5W on the 2TB model for the new 990 Evo. The power consumption average falls between 4W to 6W on average, depending on the storage variant of the 980 Pro SSD you have.

It's also worth noting that the 990 Evo SSD has a DRAM-less controller that makes it more affordable and power-efficient, but it also keeps it from being as performant as the 980 Pro SSD, which leverages LPDDR4 DRAM for caching its FTL metadata. The 250GB and 500GB 980 Pro SSD models come with 512MB of DRAM, while its 1TB and 2TB models have 1GB and 2GB, respectively. The 990 Evo, in case you're wondering, utilizes a Host Memory Buffer (HMB) for primary caching.

Samsung's 990 Evo SSD, as I previously mentioned, doesn't come with a heatsink, so you'll have to turn to the 980 Pro model in this comparison if your motherboard doesn't already come with an SSD heatsink. The lack of a heatsink isn't a deal-breaker for the 990 Evo SSD, though, as it doesn't consume a significant amount of power to begin with.

Samsung 990 Evo vs. 980 Pro SSD: Performance

The 980 Pro is faster but the 990 Evo has better PCIe compatibility

One of the major selling points of the Samsung 990 Evo is that it's compatible with both PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 5.0. It is, however, worth noting that its PCIe 5.0 support is capped at two lanes, and it only uses four lanes with PCIe 4.0. The 980 Pro SSD only has PCIe 4.0 compatibility, and it'll take up four lanes necessary to perform optimally. You can also use the 980 Pro with PCIe 5.0 motherboards, but it's just that you won't be able to take advantage of PCIe 5.0 lanes.

Samsung is claiming read and write speeds of up to 5,000 MB/s and 4,200 MB/s for its new 990 Evo SSD. That's a bit lower compared to the 980 Pro SSD's advertised speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s and 5,100 MB/s. In fact, some early verdicts on the 990 Evo SSD shared by the community members show that it may not perform optimally when using two PCIe 5.0 lanes instead of four PCIe 4.0 lanes.

We haven't had a chance to install a 990 Evo SSD in our testbench and fully test it with our usual suite of performance benchmarks, so we'll reserve our judgments for later. But even if you go by Samsung's advertised speeds for both of these SSDs, it's safe to say that the 980 Pro model may be more suitable for those tackling professional and creative workloads involving huge file sizes.

Samsung 990 Evo vs. 980 Pro: Which SSD is better to buy?

The Samsung 980 Pro SSD is available in more storage variants, and it has become the default option for those who are looking to add less than 1TB of storage to their laptop or desktop, at least until Samsung offers more options for the 990 Evo. But the choice becomes a bit more confusing when you look at 1TB or 2TB options. I say that because the 990 Evo isn't necessarily a clear winner here as it was when we compared it with the regular 980 SSD that supports PCIe 3.0.

In fact, the 980 Pro SSD can do more read and write speeds than the DRAM-less 990 Evo, and that makes it an easy choice for those who are looking to buy a more powerful SSD to push through creative workloads involving large files. It's not as versatile as the 990 Evo with its PCIe compatibility, but you know you'll get relatively better performance for the additional $10 or $20 you'll spend on it over the 990 Evo, depending on the storage variant you opt for.

As for the 990 Evo, I recommend it to everyone else who is in the market to buy a reliable mainstream SSD with PCIe 5.0 compatibility without breaking the bank. It's not as fast as some other PCIe 5.0 SSDs that we've reviewed here at XDA, but it'll at least let you have the versatility to reserve PCIe 4.0 or PCIe 5.0 lanes for other hardware. It offers decent performance, and its storage options are also enough for most users.