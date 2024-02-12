Samsung 990 Evo The right SSD for most people $110 $125 Save $15 Samsung's 990 Evo is the more affordable SSD that makes sense for laptops, desktops PCs, and consoles. It won't match the T700's incredible performance, but it brings PCIe 4.0 and 5.0 compatibility, better efficiency and cooler running, and a more affordable price. Pros PCIe 4.0 and 5.0 compatibility Efficient, cool, and reliable operation Costs considerably less than the Crucial T700 Cons Can't touch the T700 in raw performance No 4TB capacity (yet) $110 at Samsung$110 at Amazon$125 at Best Buy$110 at Newegg

Crucial T700 NVMe SSD Better for power users $180 $210 Save $30 The Crucial T700 is a blazing PCIe 5.0 SSD that makes more sense for power users working with a desktop PC. It costs more than the 990 Evo and it won't run as cool or as efficiently, but anyone who needs the most performance possible can make the easy decision with this SSD. Pros Outstanding PCIe 5.0 performance 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities available 256-bit AES and Opal 2.01 encryption Cons Pricier than the 990 Evo Not a great option for laptops where a heatsink can't be added Overkill for most people $180 at Amazon (1TB)$180 at Best Buy$180 at Newegg



When it comes to the best SSDs on the market today, it's hard to avoid hearing about Samsung and Crucial. The Samsung 990 Pro is our favorite SSD to recommend to most people, and Crucial's T700 is one of the best PCIe 5.0 SSDs on the market.

But the 990 Pro isn't Samsung's only trick, with the 990 Evo launching January 2024 as a top option for anyone who wants the versatility of both PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 5.0 compatibility. Both drives can deliver on a promise of fast transfer speeds and competitive pricing, but you likely only want one in your next build or upgrade. Let's take a look at how these SSDs compare to help you pick the perfect storage.

Samsung 990 Evo vs. Crucial T700: Price, specs, and availability

The 990 Evo is the more affordable choice

Samsung's 990 Evo was announced and launched January 2024. It's available at Samsung's official store, as well as at third-party retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg. It's currently available in 1TB and 2TB capacities, with regular pricing starting at $125 and $210, respectively. However, we're already seeing some discounts on this SSD.

Crucial's T700 launched in 2023, and it's readily available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg. It comes in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, with prices starting at $160 for the smallest option. The 2TB models are often discounted, with prices ranging from about $250 to $300 and beyond depending on where you shop. And if you want the most capacity at 4TB, you're looking at somewhere around $450.

You can buy it with or without a heatsink, which only adds about $8 to the total cost of the 1TB model but significantly more as you scale up the capacity.

Here's a look at the specifications that make up these SSDs.



Samsung 990 Evo Crucial T700 NVMe SSD Storage capacity 1TB, 2TB 1TB, 2TB, 4TB Hardware Interface PCIe 4.0 (x4), PCIe 5.0 (x2), NVMe 2.0 PCIe 5.0 (x4) NVMe 2.0 Transfer rate Up to 5,000MB/s (read), 4,200MB/s (write) Up to 11,700MB/s (read), 9,500MB/s (write) TBW 600 (1TB), 1200 (2TB) 600 (1TB), 1200 (2TB), 2400 (4TB) DRAM None 1GB (1TB), 2GB (2TB), 4GB (4TB) LPDDR4 Warranty Five years Five years Controller Samsung Piccolo (S4LY022) Phison E26

Related Crucial T700 SSD review: The king of PCIe Gen5 SSDs This is the PCIe 5.0 SSD to buy if you're looking to buy one, but should you?

Samsung 990 Evo vs. Crucial T700: Reliable M.2 2280 SSDs

The Samsung 990 Evo and the Crucial T700 are both full-size M.2 PCIe NVMe 2280 SSDs. Samsung uses its own proprietary Piccolo (S4LY022) controller, while Crucial uses a Phison E26 controller for the T700.

Both drives come with a respectable five-year warranty, and both share a similar Terabytes Written (TBW) durability rating. The SSDs should both be able to hit 600TB written on 1TB drives, 1,200TB written on 2TB drives, and, in the case of the T700, 2,400TB written on its 4TB offering before wearing out. Samsung currently doesn't offer capacities beyond 1TB and 2TB, but that could change in the future. The Samsung 990 Pro we reviewed launched with the same two capacities, with a 4TB option being added a few months after launch.

Source: Samsung

The 990 Evo lacks native DRAM for the controller, which improves its efficiency while also pulling back a bit on high-end performance. More on that in the next section. On the other hand, the Crucial T700's monster performance is helped along by dedicated LPDDR4 DRAM that varies between 1GB, 2GB, and 4GB depending on the capacity.

If you're looking for the most efficient SSD, the 990 Evo should be the way to go. Crucial's T700 offers a lot more performance, and with those increased speeds comes a higher demand for power.

Due to the higher power demands of the T700, Crucial sells it with an optional heatsink. You can buy it without to save some money, but that's really only a good idea if you have your own cooling solution. In our Crucial T700 review, we noted that "the T700 was hitting a temperature of 81 degrees Celsius under peak load when benchmarking." This was with a stock motherboard heatsink. In any case, the T700 should be reserved for desktop PCs or consoles where a heatsink can be added.

The 990 Evo's PCIe 4.0 and 5.0 hybrid design means it runs cooler at the cost of elevated performance. Samsung doesn't offer a bundled heatsink with the drive, though adding your own solution can never hurt. If you're buying an SSD to upgrade a laptop's storage, the 990 Evo should be a great choice. Both SSDs support 256-bit AES encryption, with the T700 going one step further with TCG Opal 2.01 compatibility.

Samsung 990 Evo vs. Crucial T700: PCIe versatility or incredible performance?

The Crucial T700's PCIe 5.0 (x4) interface offers four full PCIe lanes for incredible performance. Crucial clocks it at 11,700MB/s on the read side and 9,500MB/s on the write side, and in our testing we saw even better results. With 12,398MB/s read and 11,814MB/s write speeds as tested, this should be the go-to drive for power users who demand the fastest performance possible. This makes even more sense considering it also has the 4TB capacity option that's perfect for anyone who need to store a lot of data.

The Samsung 990 Evo has yet to be tested first-hand, but we can see that Samsung advertises up to 5,000MB/s sequential read and 4,200MB/s sequential write performance. That's less than half the speed of the T700, but for many people that won't matter. The 990 Evo's compatibility with both PCIe 4.0 (x4) and PCIe 5.0 (x2) is also a major selling point. Depending on your PC, you might want to save PCIe 4.0 lanes for something else, allowing the 990 Evo to run on the PCIe 5.0 standard. It also works the other way for those who want to keep PCIe 5.0 lanes free for other hardware.

Speeds offered by the 990 Evo are still quite remarkable, and most users who want fast storage in their laptop, console, or PC will be satisfied. The tremendous performance offered by the T700 isn't really necessary in most casual applications, and the majority of consumers will have more than enough speed from the 990 Evo.

Samsung 990 Evo vs. Crucial T700: Which is a better fit for your PC?

Choosing between the Samsung 990 Evo and the Crucial T700 will come down to budget and how you're using the drive. Samsung's 990 Evo won't hit the remarkable speeds offered by the T700, but it will still do a great job for a vast majority of users. And if you're looking to put a new SSD into your laptop, the 990 Evo's cooler running only make sense. With prices considerably lower than the T700, the 990 Evo is the right SSD for most people, especially thanks to cross-compatibility with PCIe 4.0 and 5.0.

Samsung 990 Evo Best SSD for most people $110 $125 Save $15 The Samsung 990 Evo's PCIe 4.0 and 5.0 compatibility offer respectable transfer speeds and extra versatility. It's more efficient and affordable, but it won't meet the speeds offered by the T700. It remains the right choice for most people, whether they're looking to use it in a laptop, desktop, or console. $110 at Samsung$110 at Amazon$125 at Best Buy$110 at Newegg

The T700 is considerably more expensive than the 990 Evo, but power users and pros with a PC capable of supporting PCIe 5.0 will gladly pay extra for the awesome performance. It's not a good option for laptops due to the heat, and it should be primarily used in desktop PCs where you can add a chunky heatsink to keep it cool. Prices climb quickly, but it only makes sense considering it can double the speed of the 990 Evo.