Samsung 990 PRO SSD 2TB $150 $250 Save $100 Samsung's 990 Pro is one of the fastest PCIe 4.0 M.2 drives you'll be able to buy. It's expensive, but with 2TB of capacity and speeds of up to 7,450MB/s, this is going to transform your PC into a monster. $150 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy

If you've been looking for the perfect time to upgrade your PC or laptop, now's going to be it. This Samsung 990 Pro SSD is one of our favorites, and while it's usually pretty pricey, we're now seeing a discount that drops the price by $100, coming in at $150. This price won't be around for long since it's a limited-time promotion. So grab it for a great price while you still can.

Related Samsung 990 Pro SSD review: The pinnacle of Gen 4 SSD performance The Samsung 990 Pro is the victory lap of Gen 4 SSDs and pushes the limit of what's possible with PCIe 4.0.

What's great about the Samsung 990 Pro SSD?

If you've been looking at picking up an SSD, chances are you've heard of Samsung and its excellent line of products. But the Samsung 990 Pro sits at the top of the brand's SSD lineup, offering the best performance that you can buy.

When it comes to raw numbers, you're looking at an impressive set with sequential read speeds up to 7,450MB/s, and sequential write speeds up to 6,900 MB/s. Furthermore, the SSD also has excellent thermal management as well, allowing sustained speeds when you need them most.

Not only is this drive fast, but it's also quite reliable as well. While it's hard to say just how long any product will last, Samsung does have some confidence, backing the 990 Pro with a five-year limited warranty or 1200 TBW, whichever comes first.

Of course, you can use this drive for your PC or laptop, but since it is a Gen 4 drive, you can also pop it into a PlayStation 5 as well. Overall, you won't find a better SSD upgrade for the price.

But if you're still not sold and want to check out some other options, we have some other great M.2 SSD recommendations as well. Or if you're thinking about going with something faster, Gen 5 SSDs might be another option.