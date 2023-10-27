Samsung 990 PRO SSD 2TB $100 $190 Save $90 Samsung's 990 Pro is one of the fastest PCIe 4.0 M.2 drives you can buy. With this model, you're getting impressive speeds of up to 7,450MB/s and lots of storage with 2TB. Right now, you can score an awesome discount on this internal SSD that brings it down to just $100. $100 at Amazon

This is one of the best M.2 SSDs you can buy right now. The Samsung 990 Pro has been one our favorite M.2 SSDs since it first came out. And despite being close to a year old, it's still one of the best when it comes to reliability and performance.

Although we've seen deals on this SSD in the past, this has to be the best price to date with the 2TB version now being priced at $100. For a limited time, you can scoop up this SSD at a fantastic price, just make sure to clip the digital coupon before checking out to save $40 off the current price.

What's great about the Samsung 990 Pro SSD?

As far as what you get with the Samsung 990 Pro? Well, this drive delivers when it comes to performance, with a sequential read speed up to 7,450, and sequential write speeds up to 6,900 MB/s. Naturally, with memory this quick, things are going to get a little warm, but Samsung's got you covered with nickel-coated controllers to manage the heat.

Samsung also offers its Magician software f those that want to keep an eye on the SSD when inside a computer. Since this is Gen 4 drive, this SSD can be used in a PC, laptop, and even a game console like the PlayStation 5. Overall, you're getting a very solid SSD with this chip and the company stands by its product with a five year or 1200 TBW limited warranty.

With that said, I wouldn't hesitate to purchase this drive if you need it. With a deal this good, it's only going to be around for a limited time.